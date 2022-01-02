Jehling, William T. "Bill"

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Beloved husband of Karen E. Jehling (nee Crossland); loving father of Patricia, Christian (Allison), Gerald and Mary Jehling (Dillon Taylor); proud Pop of Riley and Connor Jehling; brother of Kenneth, Gerald and Lawrence Jehling and Marie Wiesner;cherished uncle, brother-in-law and friend of many.

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Bill Jehling after a courageous 13-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Bill was born in Menomonee Falls, WI in 1957 to Robert and Coletta Jehling. He attended the University of Dayton and graduated in 1979 with a BA degree and in 1980 with an MBA. While at Dayton, he met his future bride, Karen (Crossland) Jehling whom he married in 1980. Bill and Karen raised their four children in Wildwood, MO. Bill's family was the priority of his life.

Bill was a successful businessman who excelled as an executive in various roles at Emerson Electric for 20 years. He transitioned into business ownership in 1998 when he became President and CEO of Clarkson Eyecare, and he was largely responsible for the company's exceptional growth and success throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. After transitioning into semi-retirement in 2010, Bill and Karen became partial owners of Medicine Shoppe pharmacies in Pevely and Affton, Missouri.

Bill was incredibly benevolent and supported many non-profit organizations. He served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Louis for over ten years. In 2015, Bill became an active supporter of Pedal the Cause and he was co-captain of Team Leukemia. Bill individually raised $78,000 for cancer research and was honored with a Yellow Jersey multiple times. One of Bill's proudest legacies was being the founder and serving as board President and Chairman of local non-profit Eye Thrive. Since 2014 Eye Thrive's Mobile Vision Clinic has provided 20,000+ low-income students with eye exams and prescription glasses made on-board. Bill's unwavering commitment to ensuring every child in St. Louis has the gift of sight will live on in Eye Thrive.

Bill was a kind, supportive, and loving friend to all. He loved playing golf, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues, and spending time on his boat at Lake of the Ozarks. The Ozarks was his favorite place to spend time with his family and he was lovingly called "Captain Bill" by his friends and neighbors. Bill enjoyed watching the University of Dayton Flyers play basketball. One of his proudest accomplishments was seeing his four children all graduate from UD. Bill was profoundly committed to his Catholic faith and was a parishioner at St. Alban Roe in Wildwood, MO for over 32 years.

The family offers many thanks to Dr. Amanda Cashen and the staff at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes Jewish Hospital for their caring and compassionate treatment.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, Wildwood, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eye Thrive at www.eyethrive.org. Visitation Friday, January 7, 2022 from 3-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.