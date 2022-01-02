Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
William T. "Bill" Jehling
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Jehling, William T. "Bill"

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Beloved husband of Karen E. Jehling (nee Crossland); loving father of Patricia, Christian (Allison), Gerald and Mary Jehling (Dillon Taylor); proud Pop of Riley and Connor Jehling; brother of Kenneth, Gerald and Lawrence Jehling and Marie Wiesner;cherished uncle, brother-in-law and friend of many.

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Bill Jehling after a courageous 13-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Bill was born in Menomonee Falls, WI in 1957 to Robert and Coletta Jehling. He attended the University of Dayton and graduated in 1979 with a BA degree and in 1980 with an MBA. While at Dayton, he met his future bride, Karen (Crossland) Jehling whom he married in 1980. Bill and Karen raised their four children in Wildwood, MO. Bill's family was the priority of his life.

Bill was a successful businessman who excelled as an executive in various roles at Emerson Electric for 20 years. He transitioned into business ownership in 1998 when he became President and CEO of Clarkson Eyecare, and he was largely responsible for the company's exceptional growth and success throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. After transitioning into semi-retirement in 2010, Bill and Karen became partial owners of Medicine Shoppe pharmacies in Pevely and Affton, Missouri.

Bill was incredibly benevolent and supported many non-profit organizations. He served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Louis for over ten years. In 2015, Bill became an active supporter of Pedal the Cause and he was co-captain of Team Leukemia. Bill individually raised $78,000 for cancer research and was honored with a Yellow Jersey multiple times. One of Bill's proudest legacies was being the founder and serving as board President and Chairman of local non-profit Eye Thrive. Since 2014 Eye Thrive's Mobile Vision Clinic has provided 20,000+ low-income students with eye exams and prescription glasses made on-board. Bill's unwavering commitment to ensuring every child in St. Louis has the gift of sight will live on in Eye Thrive.

Bill was a kind, supportive, and loving friend to all. He loved playing golf, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues, and spending time on his boat at Lake of the Ozarks. The Ozarks was his favorite place to spend time with his family and he was lovingly called "Captain Bill" by his friends and neighbors. Bill enjoyed watching the University of Dayton Flyers play basketball. One of his proudest accomplishments was seeing his four children all graduate from UD. Bill was profoundly committed to his Catholic faith and was a parishioner at St. Alban Roe in Wildwood, MO for over 32 years.

The family offers many thanks to Dr. Amanda Cashen and the staff at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes Jewish Hospital for their caring and compassionate treatment.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, Wildwood, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eye Thrive at www.eyethrive.org. Visitation Friday, January 7, 2022 from 3-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
MO
Jan
8
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Jan
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Alban Roe Catholic Church
Wildwood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gareth Dickey
Friend
January 24, 2022
It was my great pleasure to serve on the board of the Eye Care Charity/ now Eye Thrive with Bill in the lead. He always made the process of doing the good work of the charity a fun venture, greeting us with big smiles and laughs no matter what his personal circumstances happened to be. He treated all of those on the board with respect and challenged all of us to feel empathy for others. My late husband, Craig Doiron, served on the board with Bill over many years and the two of them were all in! Their energy and enthusiasm were contagious. Bill began giving out an award at the annual fundraiser in honor of Craig, which says as much about Bill and his loving nature, as it does about Craig's efforts given to the charity. My heart goes out to the Jehling family. Bill will be missed by so many, but nobody as much as Karen and her kids. May there be peace in your hearts as you grieve his loss.
Ellen Doiron
Friend
January 18, 2022
Bill led our team leukemia for Pedal the cause. Bill was an inspiration to me as we both battle leukemia on our bikes and we were both well cared for by Siteman Doctors. Bill and I would text each other health encouragements. Bill’s love for his family and people was a great legacy. Team Leukemia continues to ride in honor of Captain Bill Jehling.
Brad & Patty Wos
Friend
January 9, 2022
Karen, So many children were helped to see and subsequently be successful in school because of Bill's commitment and strong drive to develop a sight program that was for the most part unavailable to children living in poverty. All the schools, located in areas where poverty was predominantly present, always welcomed the Eye Thrive Van, provided space, and even volunteers to help serve the children with vision limitations. I was fortunate to work with Bill as part of the original board to help make his vision of this specialized service for children a reality. In addition to his vision, determination, and success, he kept a sense of humor in good times and bad.
Let us never forget Bill Jehling for this incredible service for children who discovered sight for the first time.
mike klein
Coworker
January 9, 2022
I’m so lucky to have grown up with the Jehling’s as our next door neighbors. Their friendship with our family means the world to me. It’s been great to still have such a close relationship now and my kids have gotten to know the Jehling family as well. My kids favorite day is the first day of the summer to jump into “Karen’s pool” and we have spent countless summers at their pool. It’s been very difficult watching Bills health take a turn for the worst the last few months. I’m very thankful I was able to watch the service today online and it is so remarkable how strong Bill was in his faith and spirit. The last time I saw Bill was just 5 days before his passing where his family was pushing him in a wheelchair taking a walk on a mild sunny December day. I will always remember Bill and my thoughts and prayers go out to the Jehling family.
Sarah, Ava, Hannah and Michael Lord
Friend
January 8, 2022
Karen and family, Bill was a man who helped so many. Such a great example for everyone who knew him. He has left a great legacy..gone too soon!
Sending hugs and prayers to all of you!
Gloria Ventura
January 8, 2022
Patty and Karen,
I am so sad. Hard for me to think of a person over the last 15 years I have met that was a better person than Bill. He taught me so much about being a kinder compassionate person and being a more upstanding businessman.
His smile and laugh will be with me forever.

So sorry for your loss.
Doug Grant
Friend
January 8, 2022
I just can't think of anyone I've ever met who was so gracious, kind, humble and smart. Bill could have kept all of his gifts to himself but, of course, he gave...everything. I know none of us are indispensable...but Bill actually was. And he sure meant a lot to a great many people in how he lived and what he stood for. I can only imagine how much he'll be missed by Karen and all who knew him best, loved him most and must go on without him here. I pray for whatever Bill's praying for from his new and biggest Charity in Heaven...and all whose hearts are hurting and always will until they see him again.
Mike Roberts
Friend
January 8, 2022
We are going to miss you. Thanks for all the wonderful memories.
Jim & Victoria Althoff
Friend
January 8, 2022
No word of comfort, nor hug of consolation, can dispell death's grasp on the heart. Only time, marching to its' own drum, can ease the overwhelming wave of sadness. And in its' own time the flood of grief will receed, near enough to be a constant reminder, but distant enough to allow life to carry on in the wake of a loved one lost.
Nick Ritter
Friend
January 8, 2022
Bill and I go way back to before grade school. Such a good guy, we played ball together, went to grade and High School together and still kept in touch over the years.
He will be missed by all that knew him but the courage he showed and the love he had for his family and friends will remain with us forever.
Gene Engel
Friend
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry to hear this news. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to Bill's entire family.
Bill was such an extraordinary human being and family man. He never allowed himself to follow others just to get ahead in the business world. He always was a kind, proud and respectful man no matter the situation. I have great memories and respect for the strength and dignity Bill shown everyone he came in contact with. He taught me so much through the years at CEC. You are missed already here on earth but I know you are in a better place.
Lisa Fain
Friend
January 7, 2022
Bill gave me hope and a positive outlook during my time with cancer, he was always so optimistic and made me feel I was okay. We were so proud to have known this man, he will live on in the hearts of all who were graced by his presence. God Speed Bill. We're sorry due to covid we are not able to attend.

Dan & Amy Thompson
Dan Thompson
Friend
January 7, 2022
I grew up in Wildwood where both our families were active members of St. Albans. Between my close friendship with Patty and the church, I was fortunate enough to know Mr. Jehling. He was kind, well-respected, and had a tremendous spirit and heart. The way I will remember Mr. Jehling, is the memory I have coming home for the holidays...I would frequently see him running through the neighborhood, always with a big smile and energic wave. Wishing Mrs. Jehling, Patty, and the entire family happy memories and peace.
Emily Hoelting
Friend
January 7, 2022
We met Bill and Karen in May of 2008 at UD graduation. Allison & Christian had started dating a few months earlier. Little did we know that day that our lives would be intertwined forever. The wedding was October of 2013. We shared many fun moments through showers, bachelor parties and the wedding. We got to know Bill & Karen very well throughout these happy times. We shared many hours in hospitals awaiting the arrival of our blessed grandchildren, Riley and Connor. Bill´s warm personality and giving spirit we´re always evident. He was a man who knew how to give back and we were blessed to know him. Love, Ray & Donna
Ray & Donna Sadd
January 7, 2022
I was an employee of Clarkson Eyecare during Bills tenure as CEO. In 2011 I had my on cancer diagnosis. As soon as Bill learned of this he came to my location to personally offer his support. I have never forgotten his thoughtfulness and kindness. I have always thought the world of Bill. You will be missed. I send my heartfelt condolences to your family.
Nancy Slusarski
Coworker
January 7, 2022
Bill is someone who has left a lasting legacy on many many lives. He truly was committed fully to helping others, and sought out those that needed him. Lora and I will never forget all that he has contributed to our lives. Our hearts go out to Karen, and the entire Jehling family. They are in our prayers. Bill will be missed.
David Kincade & Lora Mather
January 6, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Bill was truly a great man!! Unfortunately, we are unable to attend the service or visitation due to Covid quarantine.
Jeff and Patti Miller
Friend
January 6, 2022
My condolences to the Jehling family. Bill was always very positive and friendly to me and all of our golfing buddies at the Landings on our Tuesday evening golf league. I will miss Bill and his consistent smile and warm personality.
Fred Savel
Friend
January 6, 2022
Condolences to family.
Marti McGeary
Friend
January 5, 2022
Bill you will be missed
Cynthia Pupillo
Friend
January 5, 2022
Karen, I had no idea when you messaged me that you were going through the same valley that I am. May God hold you up and give you hope for a brighter tomorrow. Dave was always the one to keep me utd with Bill. I am sorry for his battle and ultimate loss. My prayers or with you!
Mary Orf
Neighbor
January 5, 2022
I am so sorry for Bill's passing. He is finally pain free and running, cycling, boating, grilling, and entertaining all. His battle against leukemia was several marathons. He won all of the races except the last one. I feel privileged to have lived 32 years next door to Bill and the Jehling family. The many memories we made. We will continue making memories and carry you in all of our hearts. It will be painful, but we will do it together with our Chosen Family and friends. Two things about Bill that are very significant to me. His Faith, Bill is in Heaven. His love of children. His children, my children, your children, the children at The Boys and Girls Club, the children who get the gift of sight through Eye Thrive Charity. Love and Hugs!
Susan Violand
susan violand
Friend
January 5, 2022
It is so hard to lose your spouse and or father my heart go out to you. Bill is a awesome man. The little time I spent with Bill over the years I will cherish.
Your family has been a great support support system for me over the year. I love you guys.
Paul Orth
Friend
January 5, 2022
Our condolences, so sorry for your loss.
Cadia and Denis Ananiadis
Friend
January 4, 2022
Bill was Bold, Driven, and a Gentleman. Helped all of us become better at what we do and reach higher potential as humans. Godspeed to the Jehling family.
Tom Horlacher
Coworker
January 3, 2022
Bill was such a wonderful Christian. He was always so nice and working with Bill was such a pleasure. Please accept my heartfelt condolences for your loss
Bo Caldwell
Friend
January 3, 2022
Bill was a wonderful person who contributed his friendship, spirit, time, and energy to his family, friends, school, charities, and the world. Our sympathy goes out to Karen and his family, Gerry and Larry and the extended family. Michelle and Michael Isserman
Michael and Michelle Isserman
Friend
January 3, 2022
Bill was a wonderful person. He gave freely of his time and energy to many great causes. And he was a great role model for all of us. He fought a tough battle and will always be cherished in our memories. Our sincerest condolences to his family, who were all very important to him. He will be missed, but not forgotten!
Gerry and Bonnie Callahan
Friend
January 3, 2022
I’m friends with Bill and Karen’s son Gerry and when I met Bill and Karen for the first time in college, I was blown away by their hospitality, endless positivity and generosity. What’s even more apparent as I read these testimonials, is that Bill lived each day with gratitude. He built a beautiful life with an incredible family and his courage to fight leukemia for so long is nothing short of stunning. I’m supremely grateful for the opportunity to know Bill, Karen, Gerry and the Jehling family. What an incredible human to celebrate and a daily reminder to cherish everyday. Bill, you are celebrated I’m thankful I got to witness your zest for life and your warrior spirit facing the most difficult obstacles life could put in front of you. The world is a better place because of you. I send my love, thoughts and prayers to the Jehling family.
T O’Toole
Friend
January 3, 2022
I am sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I know he was a great father and husband. He had a special relationship with my wife Sarah and our children. We have many fond memories including swimming at your family pool, Christmas parties, admiring his blow-up holiday decorations, and boating at the Lake of the Ozarks. We wish you and your family peace during this difficult time. We all have so many valuable memories of the impact that Bill made on many lives. Kurt Lord
Kurt Lord
Friend
January 3, 2022
Karen and Kids.
So sorry to hear about Bill. He was a class act and a great neighbor at the lake. We always enjoyed the numerous conversations with him over the years and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Jeff and Rhonda
Jeff and Rhonda Hooker
Friend
January 3, 2022
Bill is a role model for fathers, husbands, Christians everywhere. I watched this man grow up, had a strong connection with him and his whole family. I admired his faith, his positive attitude, his generous heart. I will pray TO him often. If he doesn't make it to heaven, we don't stand a chance!
Bro. Al Kuntemeier
Family
January 2, 2022
My prayers to the entire Jehling family.
Bill and I spent time together at the ice rinks as our boys played hockey together at a very young age. Loved his competitiveness, encouragement, and leadership he shared with all he met. Glad I was able to spend time together. Bill,I will never forget you. Rest in Peace.


Ted Stranz
Friend
January 2, 2022
My condolences to the Jehling family. I wish there were something that I could do or say to take away all this pain for so many who knew Bill and Karen. My wife and I were young and just beginning our life together when we moved into our house two houses down from Bill and Karen. I worked construction and my wife was a waitress. When we met Bill and Karen. These extraordinary people helped us out and we became friends. They got new furniture and gave us theirs. We appreciate everything including the friendship. These people never looked down on us for not having a lot of money. They never said a thing about our beat up cars in the driveway. That’s who they were. We love them like family. Gods promise to us ,will help. Thy Kingdom Comes. Is what we live and die for. Our separation from Bill will not last forever and we will all be together. We love you Bill and Karen Jehlings and thank you for being you.
Louie Taffi
Friend
January 2, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mark and Debbie (Judy’s sister) Turpin
Friend
January 2, 2022
My condolences to the Jehling family. I wish there were words to take away the pain ,my pain ,their pain and everyone who knows the Jehling’s pain. We were Bill and Karen’s neighbors in Shreveport. My wife Debra and I were just starting our lives together when we met this extraordinary couple,I worked construction and my wife was a waitress. Even though we were not financially stable these people treated us like family. I love these people like family.I wish that I had the answers to all this sadness ,but I do not. We can only hold on to Gods promises through all of these difficult times. We all will miss Bill and what he stood for. Bill not only did for his family but for people he did not even know. Karen we love you and always will. I am truly sorry for your separation of this great man. We will always remember y’all. Gods promise of Thy kingdom comes is what we have to cling to. We will all be together again. We will all miss this great man.
Louie Taffi
Friend
January 2, 2022
Karen, I am so sorry to hear about Bill. Prayers to you and the family.
Angela and Pete Shaw
Angela SHaw
Neighbor
January 2, 2022
Taffi and Surane Family's
January 2, 2022
Bill was a great man and a wonderful friend. We were neighbors for a short time many years ago, but were able to stay in touch thankfully. Bill and my Dad were great friends, and when my Dad passed in January of 2021, Bill sent me the most thoughtful, kind, beautiful letter of remembrance that I will always cherish. I know Bill is resting in the arms of our Savior now. We will see each other again. Prayers for God’s love and grace to cover Karen and the family now.
Debra Taffi
Friend
January 2, 2022
Prayers to the family. Bill was an amazing support for my father while my father was battling luekema. Letting my father borrow his special lamp and magical blanket! Thank you for your help. You were an amazing kind man and my father appreciated all your kindness
Dean Ritchie
Friend
January 2, 2022
My thoughts, prayers and deep condolences go out to Karen and family. Bill fought this battle with AML with dignity and grace and never gave up till God called him home. Bill was a kind, loving an compassionate man, his family was everthing to him.
I could never thank him enough for all the support, encouragement and prayers he gave my Bill while fighting ALL, he was a wonderful menitor to him and I will be forever greatful!!
He will be truly missed by so many.
Deborah Ritchie
Friend
January 2, 2022
The most loving uncle you could ask for. So many amazing childhood memories with him and the family that will never be forgotten. I love you uncle Bill. Say hello to grandma and grandpa up in heaven for me. You are all missed every single day. Until we meet again. XOXO Lizzy
Lizzy Wiesner
Family
January 2, 2022
Deborah Ritchie
Friend
January 2, 2022
Prayers for the family. Memories for ours. Always a smile; a hug; a laugh... a great laugh. No man is a failure who has friends... Truly a wonderful life, and a beautiful legacy, his family. RIP Bill.
John Bassett
Friend
January 2, 2022
I only knew Bill as the father of my son's dear friend, Gerry, so I know how much he will be missed by all who loved him. Bill's beautiful spirit, gracious love and generosity live on in his children. I pray that good memories will comfort the pain and loss that we feel now. Let's lift up one another and live boldly in the love that Jesus modeled. Remember that nothing can separate us from the love of God.
Mary Orlowski McFerson
Friend
January 2, 2022
"When God calls Only then will I answer." Thanks for the memories. See you on the other side.
Crossland Kenny
Family
January 2, 2022
Bill was the perfect definition of a fighter. He battled AML for thirteen years all while providing for his family and staying upbeat and positive. I had the privilege of meeting Mr Jehling through his son Christian. Hard to believe it was 27 years ago. I have so many memories of Mr Jehling over those years. Everything from him coaching me in basketball to his positive encouragement and support for my business, he was the MAN!!!

Bill was an amazing father to his kids which is reflected in each of them in different ways and a wonderful husband to his wife Karen. Bill couldn’t of had a better support group than Karen, Patty, Chris, Jerry, Mary and Mac.

But he didn’t just inspire his family, he inspired everyone he met by displaying his dedication to work all while battling AML for 13 long years. However he wasn’t going to let that get in the way of his hobbies like running, biking, and his loved trips to the Lake in the best conversion van in Missouri!!

Bill Jehling you will be greatly missed and never forgotten. You’ll always be in ours hearts.

We love you man!! God Bless,

-Kyle, Cara, Kameron & Kayden Wells
Kyle Wells
Friend
January 2, 2022
So sorry to learn of Bill's passing. I worked with Bill in the early 80's as he was Director of Sears Accounts for Poulan/Weed Eater. We developed a friendship based primarily on his love of Baseball. He went on to White Consolidated and then on to Emerson as GM of Air Comfort Products. As he was GM he was in need of a finance manager and soon called me out of a dreadful job in Dallas for which I readily accepted and continued to work there till retirement. Salt of the earth type guy with high standards, enjoyed working with him as he was truly a special guy. He will be missed terribly. Will be forever grateful to him.
James Halley
Friend
January 2, 2022
A stand-up guy who lived an amazing life and created a beautiful family. He certainly left his mark on the world, and he is a model for those who want to continue to thrive while battling cancer. Here’s to Bill!
Jenny Ingram
January 1, 2022
Words can not express the sadness I feel for the loss of this great man. Through the years, he has been a wonderful friend and mentor to so many. He truly cared about all of us. His bravery, kindness and love was shown through his beautiful heart . I personally will never forget all the examples of the “way “ to be. I am blessed to have known and learned from him . I will miss you Bill and never forget your beautiful smile.
Mary Lynn Dario
Friend
January 1, 2022
May his memory be a blessing as much as his life was. We are so sorry for your loss.
Colleen and Chris Mann
Friend
January 1, 2022
Great guy, amazing brother, awesome human being. Meant so much to so many. Meant so much to me. Job well done. Eternity with our Lord. Perfect.
Lawrence Jehling
Brother
January 1, 2022
My sincere condolences to the entire family. May Bill's memory be a blessing to all who loved him.
Paula Fogle
Friend
December 31, 2021
Bill was an extraordinary man of faith which was demonstrated daily by his charitable work. I will never be able to thank him enough for his dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis which included free eyecare services for thousands of our youth members, as well as his contributions to the Jim Butler Charity Golf Classic. Additionally Bill and Karen co-chaired our annual gala. Thank you Bill for allowing the Lord to use you to bless and inspire others!
Flint Fowler
Friend
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 55 of 55 results