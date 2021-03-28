Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William O. "Bill" Koeln
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021

Koeln, William O. "Bill"

William O. "Bill" Koeln, age 96 of River Falls, WI, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed peacefully on March 23, 2021, at age 96. Bill was born to parents Peter J. and Viola (Ammonn) Koeln on February 17, 1925 in St. Louis, MO. Bill proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Army. Joining in 1943, he was sent to France, where he saw combat, was captured, and became a Prisoner of War for nearly 5 months of captivity at Stalag 7A in Moosburg, Germany, Bill regained his freedom and received an honorable discharge in 1945. He was awarded the French Legion Medal of Honor, the CIB Bronze Star, and other recognitions. Bill was united in marriage to Doris Schicke on September 10, 1949. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Steven and a daughter, Diane. Bill was a postal clerk for over 30 years, who enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers in his garden, keeping freshwater fish aquariums, and bowling. Bill also loved the outdoors. He built the home in which he and Doris raised their family and lived in for more than 68 years. Bill was not only loved and admired, but was a hero to many. He was a truly kind soul who sought only to live simply as a devoted husband and family man. Bill will remain in the hearts his son, Steve (Joni Fisher) Koeln of River Falls, WI; his daughter, Diane Grace of St Paul, MN; his beloved grandchildren, Nathan (Jenny) Fisher-Koeln and Gertie (Vic) Fisher-Koeln, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; brothers, Norman (Minette), Harold (Kay), and Marvin (Nancy); and sister Alice (Harold).

Services: Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Memorials preferred to Jefferson Barracks POW Museum Fund www.jbpow-mia.org



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Diane and Steve. I was so sorry to hear of your parents passing. I'm not out on Ringer Road all that often these days, but when I am, I always look up and see your house and think fondly of our days at Oakville Elementary. With sympathy and love. Ed Mehler
Ed Mehler
April 2, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to Steve and Diane on losing your parents so recently. I am glad however that you were able to have them in your lives for as long as you did. I hope to hear from Diane when you have a moment and meanwhile, I send you my warmest thoughts at this sad time. Love from Gregg
Gregg Mayer
April 2, 2021
Paul & Bunny Dillon
April 1, 2021
Paul & Bunny Dillon
April 1, 2021
Diane and Steve & Joni & family, We mourn the passing of your dad and former WWII Prisoner of War Bill Koeln. However this sadness is tempered with gladness in that he is once again united with his beloved wife of 71 years, Doris... where he wanted to be. Godspeed Bill Koeln, you will not be forgotten. Tell Doris hello for us.
Paul & Bunny Dillon
April 1, 2021
Hi Steve, My sympathy on the loss of your dad. I also saw that your mom passed as well, very sorry. I sat with your folks a few years back, on a sales call .... think I sold them a storm door. Anyway, we talked about the old baseball days for quite a while. I thoroughly enjoyed that time with them. Two of the nicest people that I have met in my lifetime. Hope you are doing well. Again, my condolences to you & your family.
Tom Scharfenberger
March 31, 2021
I was saddened to learn of William´s passing. I'm sure he will be missed and was comforted by the loving support of his family and friends. Please accept my deepest condolences. My sympathies, Jackie Capriano
Jackie Capriano
March 29, 2021
I worked with Bill at Mehlville Post Office from 1969 until his retirement. He was always an all around nice gentleman and had kindness in his heart.
Jan Siener
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results