Koeln, William O. "Bill"

William O. "Bill" Koeln, age 96 of River Falls, WI, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed peacefully on March 23, 2021, at age 96. Bill was born to parents Peter J. and Viola (Ammonn) Koeln on February 17, 1925 in St. Louis, MO. Bill proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Army. Joining in 1943, he was sent to France, where he saw combat, was captured, and became a Prisoner of War for nearly 5 months of captivity at Stalag 7A in Moosburg, Germany, Bill regained his freedom and received an honorable discharge in 1945. He was awarded the French Legion Medal of Honor, the CIB Bronze Star, and other recognitions. Bill was united in marriage to Doris Schicke on September 10, 1949. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Steven and a daughter, Diane. Bill was a postal clerk for over 30 years, who enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers in his garden, keeping freshwater fish aquariums, and bowling. Bill also loved the outdoors. He built the home in which he and Doris raised their family and lived in for more than 68 years. Bill was not only loved and admired, but was a hero to many. He was a truly kind soul who sought only to live simply as a devoted husband and family man. Bill will remain in the hearts his son, Steve (Joni Fisher) Koeln of River Falls, WI; his daughter, Diane Grace of St Paul, MN; his beloved grandchildren, Nathan (Jenny) Fisher-Koeln and Gertie (Vic) Fisher-Koeln, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; brothers, Norman (Minette), Harold (Kay), and Marvin (Nancy); and sister Alice (Harold).

Services: Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Memorials preferred to Jefferson Barracks POW Museum Fund www.jbpow-mia.org