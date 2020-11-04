Boswell, William L.

Mr. Boswell, 78, passed away Monday afternoon, November 2, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital in St. Peters, MO. Born December 16, 1941 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Elma "Elmer" and Amanda Vasel Boswell. Bill served his country in the United States Army from November 4, 1966 until his honorable discharge on October 22, 1968. Bill worked as a driver for Bee Line Trucking, retiring in 1999. He was united in marriage on June 19, 2003 in Elsberry to Barbara Ann Steinhoff. Bill enjoyed playing golf and cards. He was an avid boater. Active in the Elsberry community, Bill was a member of American Legion Post #226, assisted with the Elsberry Food Pantry and served as an Alderman for two years.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Amanda Boswell; three brothers: Elmer Boswell and his wife, Joan, Lester Boswell, and Jesse Boswell and his wife, Leona; one brother-in-law, Chester A. Koch; and his son, William Louis "Sonny" Boswell, Jr., who died of SIDS.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 17 years, Barb Boswell of Elsberry; two sisters: Dorothy Koch of Elsberry and Diane Vogt and her husband, Charlie, of St. Louis County, MO; and two sisters-in-law, Pat Boswell of Cuba, MO and Rosemary Lutzeier of Kirkwood, MO; many other relatives and a host of friends.

Services: Funeral Services for William "Bill" Louis Boswell of Elsberry, MO will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry. Abby Hall-Jones, pastor of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church near Elsberry, will officiate with burial in the Elsberry City Cemetery near Elsberry.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society (or) American Kidney Fund in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343. Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.