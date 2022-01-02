Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William C. Marsh
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Marsh, William C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Sylvia C. Marsh (nee Wiedner) for over 51 years; loving father of Jim (Laura) and Margaret; dear brother-in-law of the late Joe (Betty) Wiedner; our dearest relative and friend to many.

Bill retired from the Defense Mapping Agency and Boeing. He was a founding member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Justin. He was a loyal volunteer at Mercy South Hospital. He loved to do word search puzzles. He was a quiet and faithful friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddy & Park 63126) on Wednesday, January 5 from 9 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 10 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Salvation Army appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON service.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
11910 Eddy & Park 63126, MO
Jan
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
11910 Eddy & Park 63126, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathy and love to you all. Bill was a kind person. Prayers.
Sandy Christophel
Friend
January 2, 2022
Sylvia, I am so sorry we have lost dear Bill. You and your family have my deepest sympathies and my prayers.You and your Bill will always be one of my favorite couples. My love goes out to you Sylvia.. Rita Santen, OLOL
Rita Santen
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results