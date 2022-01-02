Marsh, William C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Sylvia C. Marsh (nee Wiedner) for over 51 years; loving father of Jim (Laura) and Margaret; dear brother-in-law of the late Joe (Betty) Wiedner; our dearest relative and friend to many.

Bill retired from the Defense Mapping Agency and Boeing. He was a founding member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Justin. He was a loyal volunteer at Mercy South Hospital. He loved to do word search puzzles. He was a quiet and faithful friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddy & Park 63126) on Wednesday, January 5 from 9 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 10 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Salvation Army appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON service.