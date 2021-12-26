Menu
William Evert Marshall
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Marshall, William Evert

Sat. Dec. 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Betty Marshall (nee Meier); dear father and father-in-law of William Marshall Jr., Tim (Jan) Marshall and Thomas (Mary) Marshall; dear grandfather of 6, great-grandfather of 7; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Wed., Dec. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by funeral at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9733 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
9733 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Dec
29
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
9733 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
I remember working with Bill at Western Publishing Company and at Quest Litho. His son Tommy worked at Quest also,. Bill was a good guy and I enjoyed working. All those years with him. RIP Bill Tom Moore
Tom Moore
Coworker
December 26, 2021
