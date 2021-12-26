Marshall, William Evert

Sat. Dec. 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Betty Marshall (nee Meier); dear father and father-in-law of William Marshall Jr., Tim (Jan) Marshall and Thomas (Mary) Marshall; dear grandfather of 6, great-grandfather of 7; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Wed., Dec. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by funeral at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9733 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com