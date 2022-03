So very sorry for your loss. Out hearts are breaking for you. It is our prayer that God will comfort you and your whole family during this sad time. May he richly bless you as you mourn, and may the light of His presence be a continual source of consolation. Sending lots of love your way. There is a reason the good Lord gave us memories...hold to them tightly.

Katy E. Yepes Friend March 23, 2022