Miller, William Edward "Bill", Jr.

93, passed away Thurs 10 Mar 2022; Born on 22 May 1928 to Wm. & Edith Miller. Bill was a Teacher-Coach in Ferguson-Florissant School District. He is preceded in death by his parents & brothers, Bud & Cliff Miller. Survived by his wife, Joan Miller; children, Julia-Clayton Carter, Marcia-John Chesney, & Andria-David Sinclair; grandchildren, Beau Carter, Amanda-DJ Wisbauer, Alex-Whitley Chesney, Andrew Chesney, & Kelsey-Clayton Baumgarth; great-grandchildren, Al & Ares Wisbauer; nieces, nephews, family & friends.