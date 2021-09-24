Menu
William John Ott M.D.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
St Louis University High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kassly Mortuary - Fairview Heights
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL

Ott, William John, M.D.

fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Sunday, September 19, 2021; loving and beloved husband of Cathleen (nee Majka) Ott; deeply loved father of John W. (Christina) Ott, Julia C. (Richard) Ott, Thomas W. Ott and Mary Catherine Ott; dear son of the late Harold J. Ott Sr., M.D. and Pauline Temple Ott; dear brother of the late Harold J. (Suzanne) (the late Alice) Ott, M.D; proud grandfather of Lydia Vermillion, Cecily Vermillion, Cora Vermillion and Linus Ott, and dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and loyal friend to many.

Dr. Ott specialized in the practice of maternal fetal medicine for over forty years, achieving the rank of clinical professor of obstetrics at SLU. In addition to his clinical practice, his academic legacy is the knowledge he imparted to generations of resident physicians, nurses and techs he trained in ultrasound and patient care. Nationally and internationally known for his research in obstetrical ultrasound, he published his lifelong work in the well-received textbook Clinical Ultrasound. Yet another proud achievement was his varsity letter in fencing which he earned at Notre Dame.

Services: Funeral, Monday, September 27, 10 a.m. Funeral Mass preceded by 9 a.m. Visitation, Saint Joseph Church, 106 N. Meramec, St Louis, MO. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred or memorial gifts to Villa Duchesne Chapel, White House Jesuit Retreat, SLUH, and Saint Louis Priory. Visitation Sunday, September 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Villa Duchesne Chapel, 801 S. Spoede Rd, St. Louis, MO.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. God bless.
Frank Bradley
September 25, 2021
Bill's greatest joy was attending his kids soccer games OR perhaps standing on the hockey field screaming to Mary Catherine "shoot, just shoot the ball."" Such great memories. I loved always watching Bill roll his eyes at the Christmas Eve 10:00 pm MAss at Villa when he would walk in and try to find his kids!!! He just loved every waking moment. He was a loud cheerleader, a Great fan, and a proud Dad. Wow, will be he missed and I am grateful that I was there to learn from him and to see Bill Ott "in action!!" A life well lived for sure.
Debby Watson
Other
September 24, 2021
