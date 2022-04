Owens, William L. Jr.

Sunday, October 3, 2021. Beloved son of the late William L. Sr. and Dorothy Owens; dear brother of Mary Ann Johnson, Frances White and Dori Marr; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home City Chapel, 2906 Gravois.