Radman, Lt. Col. William F., USA (ret)

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Cheryl L. Radman (nee Brawner); dear father of Nichole Radman (Tom Vu), Katie Radman (Nick Traughber), Bryan Radman and Lauren (Mike) Molnar; loving grandfather of Ella, Luke, Leo, William and Giovanna. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Lt. Col. Radman retired from the US Army after 30 years of loyal service. He was a 4th Degree member of K of C, American Legion Post 1000. He was president of the ARCOM Association and a Vietnam veteran.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, June 17, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of all Saints Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to the Ronald McDonald House appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m.