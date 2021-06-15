Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William F. Radman
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Radman, Lt. Col. William F., USA (ret)

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Cheryl L. Radman (nee Brawner); dear father of Nichole Radman (Tom Vu), Katie Radman (Nick Traughber), Bryan Radman and Lauren (Mike) Molnar; loving grandfather of Ella, Luke, Leo, William and Giovanna. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Lt. Col. Radman retired from the US Army after 30 years of loyal service. He was a 4th Degree member of K of C, American Legion Post 1000. He was president of the ARCOM Association and a Vietnam veteran.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, June 17, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of all Saints Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to the Ronald McDonald House appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Service
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Queen of all Saints Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Cheryl and family, we are very sorry for your loss. We've been traveling so couldn't be with you in person. I worked with Bill for about 30 years at Hussmann. He was a good friend and someone we could always depend on. We went through many great times and challenges together. Above all else, we all always knew he deeply loved his family. May God bless you all.
Stephen and Carol Hagler
Work
July 3, 2021
Dear Extended Radman Family My friendship with Bill started on Berview Lane 70 years ago.My grandmother,Margret Schlegel would babysit for Mr. and Mrs.Radman when they would have to attend a meeting associated with his printing business.When my brother and I visited our grandparents we met Tom and Bill and had many happy memories growing up with the Radmans.As Bill and I grew older,I have cherished memories of spelunking-the Admiral-High School and College-Vietnam-Florida-Hussman---the list is endless! A hand salute and farewell to my buddy Bill Soldier On!
Michael Schlegel
Family
June 18, 2021
Met Bill in the early 1950s while visiting my grandparents. Lots of memories & all the best to the siblings, Jane, Janis, Tom, Donna & Lynn
JOHN A SCHLEGEL
Friend
June 17, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dan & Sandy Ferrario
Family
June 17, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I first met Bill in 1998 at Hussmann's booth at FMI in Chicago. I found him to be a 'rough-tough cream puff' after his strong demeaner struck fear in me. I made him laugh at something when he was upset and from that moment on we were friends. He had such a great sense of humor. I'll remember him for his pride in his work, his service for our country and most of all, his love for his family. I looked forward to his Christmas brag letters each year after he retired. God Bless you all and keep you - praying for peace and understanding. One sweet day we will all be together. Blessings.
Shelley Minardo
Work
June 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Bill many years here at Hussmann.
Richard Davis
June 16, 2021
Your Friends at Hussmann Chino
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results