William G. "Bill" Rossfeld

Rossfeld, William G. "Bill"

A funeral Mass for William G. "Bill" Rossfeld was held at St. Raphael's the Archangel Catholic Church on March 26, 2022.

Fortified with sacraments of the Holy Mother Church and

surrounded by family, Bill Rossfeld recently passed away peacefully. Bill is the son of the late William and Diane Rossfeld. He was a proud member of the US Navy and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Bill worked for American Can Company for nearly three decades and was a member of the Steelworkers Union.

Bill was married to Carol Aboussie Rossfeld for 45 years. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, godfather and friend.

Donations in his memory can be made to:

Friends Forever Foundation (honoring Robert Aboussie), 8025 Maryland Ave., Unit 3A, Clayton, MO 63105 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital http://giftfunds.stjude.org/WilliamGRossfeldMemorialFund




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
