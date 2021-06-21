Menu
William H. Schlueter
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Schlueter, William H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, June 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Germaine C. Schlueter (nee Leingang); dear father of Susan Gloss, Germaine Fleming , William (Jean) Schlueter and Renee Schlueter; dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 5; dear brother of Marianne (Paul) Steingrueby; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd. on Tuesday, June 22, 5-8 p.m. Then taken to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 23 for Visitation from 10 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. See Kutis website at kutisfuneralhomes.com for more information.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
23
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
MO
Jun
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
