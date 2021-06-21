Schlueter, William H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, June 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Germaine C. Schlueter (nee Leingang); dear father of Susan Gloss, Germaine Fleming , William (Jean) Schlueter and Renee Schlueter; dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 5; dear brother of Marianne (Paul) Steingrueby; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd. on Tuesday, June 22, 5-8 p.m. Then taken to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 23 for Visitation from 10 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. See Kutis website at kutisfuneralhomes.com for more information.