William D. Schroeder
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Schroeder, William D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Joanne E. Schroeder (nee Eisele); dear son of the late George and Theresa; dear brother of the late Edward, George, Agnes, Elmer, Bernard, James, Richard, Robert and Harold; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church on Saturday, June 12, 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Schroeder was a 40 year usher for St. Justin Martyr parish. Contributions to the Humane Society of Missouri or St. Vincent Depaul Society at St. Justin's Church. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
MO
Jun
12
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Bill's passing !!! Soo many memories of him. Always there when I needed help with projects.
Paul & Nancy Mennen
June 12, 2021
Dear Joanne To say we are saddened would be a total understatement, Bill was and always will remain as more than a friend, but rather as a brother to us. He and Frank have been best friends for the better part of their lives, since 1939. He will be sorely missed and our prayers are with you through all of these times, please let us know if there is anything we can do for you. We love you and our friendship will always be there. Frank & Carol
Frank & Carol Braun
June 11, 2021
Joanne I am so sorry for Your loss. Give me a call when you get time. My prayers are with You. love Ed.
Ed Farmer
Friend
June 11, 2021
