Schroeder, William D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Joanne E. Schroeder (nee Eisele); dear son of the late George and Theresa; dear brother of the late Edward, George, Agnes, Elmer, Bernard, James, Richard, Robert and Harold; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church on Saturday, June 12, 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Schroeder was a 40 year usher for St. Justin Martyr parish. Contributions to the Humane Society of Missouri or St. Vincent Depaul Society at St. Justin's Church. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.