Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. William T. "Bill" Scott
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Scott, Dr. William T. "Bill"

Born September 22, 1941 in Glasgow, Scotland. Attended Queens Park Secondary High School. Graduated Glasgow University with a PhD in Organic Chemistry. Married Maureen Ann Docherty in 1966, and they traveled to Ottawa, Canada for his continued research studies at the National Research Council and spent the rest of his career in Canada and the United States in pharmaceutical sales.

Bill was the loving husband of the late Maureen Scott for 48 years and devoted father to the late Karen Tremaine. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Jason Moder; his 4 grandchildren, Alexis and Ashley Tremaine of North Carolina and Ethan and Elena Moder; a loving partner, Patricia Vinson and her wonderful family. Bill was deeply loved and will be missed greatly by those who knew him.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Sunday, October 3, 11 a.m. until funeral at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to cancer research.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Oct
3
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jen, I hope you receive this message. I just heard from Larry Vallee about your dad. I am so sorry. The MacLeod family, every one of us ,loved your dad. I have such fond memories of your parents. They both had such a sense of humor. Your dad was especially funny! And, he really loved you as you were so he in many ways. Thinking of you. Donna
Donna Macleod
Friend
December 27, 2021
On behalf of Bill's family over in Scotland, we would like to send our condolences to Jennifer and family and to Pat. Uncle Bill was a lovely man and will be sorely missed. Sorry we couldn't be at the funeral. We have all donated to Cancer Research in lieu of flowers, a cause close to our hearts too. Lots of love from Dougie, Gillian, Lynn and Graham and all the family in Glasgow, Scotland.
Lynn Muir
Family
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results