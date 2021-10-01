Scott, Dr. William T. "Bill"

Born September 22, 1941 in Glasgow, Scotland. Attended Queens Park Secondary High School. Graduated Glasgow University with a PhD in Organic Chemistry. Married Maureen Ann Docherty in 1966, and they traveled to Ottawa, Canada for his continued research studies at the National Research Council and spent the rest of his career in Canada and the United States in pharmaceutical sales.

Bill was the loving husband of the late Maureen Scott for 48 years and devoted father to the late Karen Tremaine. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Jason Moder; his 4 grandchildren, Alexis and Ashley Tremaine of North Carolina and Ethan and Elena Moder; a loving partner, Patricia Vinson and her wonderful family. Bill was deeply loved and will be missed greatly by those who knew him.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Sunday, October 3, 11 a.m. until funeral at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to cancer research.