Stoneman, William James

18, of St. Louis, died on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Born on December 9, 2002, in St. Louis, to parents Mark and Jill, Will was a loving and beloved son, brother, grandson and nephew, a loyal friend, and a thoughtful young man who cared deeply about others. Will had courage and integrity: Social justice mattered to him, and he acted on his beliefs. Will wasn't afraid to do things differently. He had a unique sense of humor, and his goofball pranks raised a few eyebrows but endeared him to us.

Will was involved with Priory's mock trial team for many years. He loved theatre, acting in school productions of Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof, and 1776 and was musically talented, performing a vocal solo at the state competition last year and surprising his family by playing bass in a battle-of-the-bands this summer. Who knew he could play bass? We will miss him and will miss being surprised by him. We will always love him.

Will is survived by his parents, Mark and Jill (Arnold) Stoneman, brother Nate and sister Lydia of St Louis; grandparents Dean and Diana Stoneman of Creve Coeur; uncles Kyle Stoneman of St. Louis and James Arnold of Hong Kong. His grandparents Carolyn (Hawkins) and James Arnold of Kansas City preceded him in death. He will be remembered and missed by friends and faculty from Reed Elementary, Ladue Middle School and Priory School, where he graduated last June; his church family at Ladue Chapel; and his beloved dogs Posey and Lulabelle.

Services: A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at St. Anselm Parish, 500 So. Mason Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Will's memory may be made to Saint Louis Priory School by mailing a check to the school at 500 So. Mason Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141 or online at www.priory.org/memorials.