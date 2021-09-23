Menu
William James Stoneman
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Stoneman, William James

18, of St. Louis, died on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Born on December 9, 2002, in St. Louis, to parents Mark and Jill, Will was a loving and beloved son, brother, grandson and nephew, a loyal friend, and a thoughtful young man who cared deeply about others. Will had courage and integrity: Social justice mattered to him, and he acted on his beliefs. Will wasn't afraid to do things differently. He had a unique sense of humor, and his goofball pranks raised a few eyebrows but endeared him to us.

Will was involved with Priory's mock trial team for many years. He loved theatre, acting in school productions of Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof, and 1776 and was musically talented, performing a vocal solo at the state competition last year and surprising his family by playing bass in a battle-of-the-bands this summer. Who knew he could play bass? We will miss him and will miss being surprised by him. We will always love him.

Will is survived by his parents, Mark and Jill (Arnold) Stoneman, brother Nate and sister Lydia of St Louis; grandparents Dean and Diana Stoneman of Creve Coeur; uncles Kyle Stoneman of St. Louis and James Arnold of Hong Kong. His grandparents Carolyn (Hawkins) and James Arnold of Kansas City preceded him in death. He will be remembered and missed by friends and faculty from Reed Elementary, Ladue Middle School and Priory School, where he graduated last June; his church family at Ladue Chapel; and his beloved dogs Posey and Lulabelle.

Services: A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at St. Anselm Parish, 500 So. Mason Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Will's memory may be made to Saint Louis Priory School by mailing a check to the school at 500 So. Mason Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141 or online at www.priory.org/memorials.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Sep
25
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Anselm at St. Louis Abbey
530 S. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Julie DeYoung
November 6, 2021
My daughter goes to Elon... And although she did not have the privilege of knowing your son... we have kept your family in our prayers and are deeply sorry for your deep and painful loss. My most sincere condolences...
Tammy
October 3, 2021
We cannot even find the words that would express the sadness and sympathy that we are feeling. We do not know Will, nor the family, but we are parents of an Elon first year student and heard of this tragic situation. We want to extend our deepest condolences and let you know that you are in our strongest thoughts and prayers.
Susan and Joseph Firgeleski
October 3, 2021
Mark and Jill, We are so very sorry for your loss. Our hearts and prayers are with you. Peace. Nick and Erin Hereford
Erin and Nick Hereford
September 25, 2021
We are so sorry about the loss of your dearest son. Charlie said Will was loved by all at Priory.May all the wonderful memories of Will bring you comfort forever.
Nancy Stevens-Martin
September 25, 2021
To Diana & Dean - My Deepest Sympathy to You -I can´t image loosing a precious Grandson. Sending Prayers & Love - Your Old Neighbor
Kathy Winzen Bauer
September 23, 2021
Mark and Jill, We are so sorry for this great loss. Please know that your family is in our constant prayers. Sharon and Tim Gearin
Tim and Sharon Gearin
September 23, 2021
Elon University
September 23, 2021
