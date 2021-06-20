Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Arthur Sullins Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Ritenour High School
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Sullins, William Arthur Jr.

died Monday, June 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Ann (nee McFarland) Sullins and three children and their families: Steve (Amanda) and children Wesley and Greyson of Los Gatos, CA; Drew (Katie) and children Olivia and Mackenzie of San Anselmo, CA; and Catherine (Baer) DeMaio and children Mason, Ryder and Xan of Denver, CO; sister-in-law Kitty McFarland, brother-in-law James McFarland, and extended family of 17 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William Arthur and Lila Jane (nee Gibbons) Sullins and his sister Patricia Jane Sullins.

A life-long St. Louisan, Bill graduated from Washington University with a degree in business and completed post-graduate studies through Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University.

A well-known banker, Bill was highly respected by both his customers as well as his fellow bankers. His career spanned 43 years beginning at Boatmen's Bank where he rose to Vice President for the Midwest Commercial Region before moving to Commerce Bank in 1975. He was instrumental in building Commerce Bancshares into the strong banking system it is today, and retired in 2003 as Vice Chairman.

Throughout his life Bill was committed to community service beginning at Ritenour High School where he was Student Body President and continuing through many years of volunteerism – as a young man with the Junior Chamber of Commerce and United Way and with board roles on Junior Achievement, Christian Hospital, BJC, St. Louis Art Museum and others. Growing up an Episcopalian his service included terms on the Vestry and as Senior Warden at the Church of St. Michael and St. George. After his retirement from banking he taught elementary level Junior Achievement classes where he was known as Banker Bill. For his many achievements he was recognized as an honoree of the Hall of Fame at Ritenour High School. An avid reader, Bill embodied an intellectual curiosity that enriched his entire life. A lover of all things sports related and a strong competitor, Bill took up tennis in his 40's and enjoyed several foursome groups on a weekly basis for many years.

The treasure of Bill's life, however, was his family. He and his beloved Ann cherished time with their three children and their growing families. Whether it was fishing, canoeing, camping, flying, diving, cruising, skiing or driving on the countless road trips, Bill assured that fun vacation experiences came true. He will be remembered dearly by his family, his grandchildren who adored their Grappa, and by his many friends as a generous, thoughtful and fun-loving man.

Services: Memorial service Church of St. Michael & St. George Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Parkinson's Disease Association-Greater St. Louis Chapter. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Church of St. Michael & St. George
MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Ken and Patty Kellerhals
July 1, 2021
All of us will miss Bill, he was truly a kind man with a extremely good spirit. Our hearts and prayers go out to Ann and the entire Family The 15th Floor at Commerce Bank
Keith Jones, Raymond Davis, Orlando McKinney
June 28, 2021
The Sullins family -- long time friends. Maybe Steve or Drew could reach out.
John T. Williams
June 21, 2021
The board members and past members of the Jaycees Foundation of Greater St Louis offer their deepest sympathy on the passing of distinguished Jaycee alumnus William "Bill" Sullins. His leadership, talent, and initiatives that he developed with the help of our organization early in his career are thoghtfully recalled by many of us! Rest in Peace, Bill--and our condolences to his family! Gary Gossett, President JAYCEES FOUNDATION of Metro St. Louis
Jaycees Foundation of St Louis
Work
June 20, 2021
Our prayers are with you Ann. Remember Bill fondly as a friend and fellow banker.
Mike and Elizabeth Searles
Work
June 20, 2021
love Marcia and Roger
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results