Sullins, William Arthur Jr.

died Monday, June 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Ann (nee McFarland) Sullins and three children and their families: Steve (Amanda) and children Wesley and Greyson of Los Gatos, CA; Drew (Katie) and children Olivia and Mackenzie of San Anselmo, CA; and Catherine (Baer) DeMaio and children Mason, Ryder and Xan of Denver, CO; sister-in-law Kitty McFarland, brother-in-law James McFarland, and extended family of 17 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William Arthur and Lila Jane (nee Gibbons) Sullins and his sister Patricia Jane Sullins.

A life-long St. Louisan, Bill graduated from Washington University with a degree in business and completed post-graduate studies through Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University.

A well-known banker, Bill was highly respected by both his customers as well as his fellow bankers. His career spanned 43 years beginning at Boatmen's Bank where he rose to Vice President for the Midwest Commercial Region before moving to Commerce Bank in 1975. He was instrumental in building Commerce Bancshares into the strong banking system it is today, and retired in 2003 as Vice Chairman.

Throughout his life Bill was committed to community service beginning at Ritenour High School where he was Student Body President and continuing through many years of volunteerism – as a young man with the Junior Chamber of Commerce and United Way and with board roles on Junior Achievement, Christian Hospital, BJC, St. Louis Art Museum and others. Growing up an Episcopalian his service included terms on the Vestry and as Senior Warden at the Church of St. Michael and St. George. After his retirement from banking he taught elementary level Junior Achievement classes where he was known as Banker Bill. For his many achievements he was recognized as an honoree of the Hall of Fame at Ritenour High School. An avid reader, Bill embodied an intellectual curiosity that enriched his entire life. A lover of all things sports related and a strong competitor, Bill took up tennis in his 40's and enjoyed several foursome groups on a weekly basis for many years.

The treasure of Bill's life, however, was his family. He and his beloved Ann cherished time with their three children and their growing families. Whether it was fishing, canoeing, camping, flying, diving, cruising, skiing or driving on the countless road trips, Bill assured that fun vacation experiences came true. He will be remembered dearly by his family, his grandchildren who adored their Grappa, and by his many friends as a generous, thoughtful and fun-loving man.

Services: Memorial service Church of St. Michael & St. George Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Parkinson's Disease Association-Greater St. Louis Chapter. www.boppchapel.com