Swanson, William Donald

William (Bill) Donald Swanson, of Kirkwood, MO, passed away on September 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Shirley M. Swanson, and is survived by his three children: Kristin L. Swanson (Mac Prichard), William C. Swanson (Kathy Swanson), and Matthew L. Swanson (Ashley Taylor Swanson); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Bill was born on February 20, 1930 in Columbia, MO and received a BA in civil engineering from the University of Missouri at Columbia. After graduation he served in the Korean Conflict as a company commander and first lieutenant. He went on to work in the steel industry and ended his career at Granite City Steel, where he was vice president and general manager from 1984-1990.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Circle of Concern Food Pantry, Valley Park or Community Christian Church, Manchester, MO.