Bill was the most caring and loyal friend anyone could have. When I was laid of from a sales position I had for over twenty two years Bill was there for me and recommended me for a position at the company he worked for. He always had our backs (the people he considered friends) there was nothing Bill wouldn’t do for you. Bill knew how to be a loyal friend. I met Bill almost fifty years ago and we never fell out of touch in spite of his transfers to other cities Bill would always make an effort to make arrangements with his friends. For many years he kept us all together with his frequent visits home. I can’t describe how much I will miss him. Friends like Bill are very rare and he will live in our memories. Rest in piece my good friend I will miss you tremendously.

Tony Mard Friend September 26, 2021