Mary and family, may God hold all of you in His loving arms and give you comfort, hope and His peace during this difficult time! Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Dave and Mary Williams
October 2, 2021
Dear Mary and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. May your many wonderful memories of Bill bring you peace during this difficult time. You are all in my prayers. Melinda Carel
Melinda Carel
Friend
October 1, 2021
Mary, you & your entire family are in my thoughts & prayers. I know Bill’s memory is a blessing to you.
Denise McKibben
Friend
October 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of the Thieret family members during this most difficult time! I will continue to keep all of you in my daily thoughts and prayers. There's no doubt that your hearts are broken but his deep love for you will live on forever through your loving and fond memories of such a wonderful person! God has blessed you now with a very special 'Angel' in Heaven! He will always be watching and praying over all of his loved ones to continue on with their lives, and know that he is finally resting peacefully and free of all pain!
Mary Church
September 29, 2021
The Hall Family
September 29, 2021
I've only known Bill for a few short years but he made quite an impression on me to say the least. Caring family member to his entire family, beloved by all who knew him, an all around fine person. Family gatherings won't be quite the same and you will be greatly missed Bill. RIP..........
Curtis Melchior
Family
September 29, 2021
I would like to offer my condolences to his family and friends. I only met Mr. Thieret one time and when I did he was nothing but nice to me. I am sure he will be missed dearly!
Kyle Melchior
Acquaintance
September 28, 2021
Bill was the Patriarch of our family. Having known him since I was a teenager, he has always been a part of our family! I will always treasure our special talks! Until we meet again, I love you Bill!
Diane Vien
Family
September 27, 2021
Mary and family, We are so sadden to hear of your loss of Bill. He had such a wonderful smile and loved you all. Our years in Georgia were enriched because Bill, you and your family were there. We pray that you find comfort and peace in your memories. Our condolences, prayers and love, Frank and Mary Jo Hunter
Frank and Mary Jo Hunter
Friend
September 27, 2021
A good man, smart man, family man, and always glad to call him friend. Rest now Uncle Bill. Thank you.
Larry Burns
Coworker
September 27, 2021
It's not easy saying goodbye so I'll say see you on the other side. Bill we've been friends for 60yrs not too many can say that. You are going to be missed by many. RIP my friend and FLY HIGH
Debbie Kleb
Friend
September 26, 2021
Mary and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. I pray that all your wonderful memories of happy times will give you comfort and peace. May God give you strength and may Bill’s soul Rest In Peace.
Sue MacPherson
Friend
September 26, 2021
Bill was the most caring and loyal friend anyone could have. When I was laid of from a sales position I had for over twenty two years Bill was there for me and recommended me for a position at the company he worked for. He always had our backs (the people he considered friends) there was nothing Bill wouldn’t do for you. Bill knew how to be a loyal friend. I met Bill almost fifty years ago and we never fell out of touch in spite of his transfers to other cities Bill would always make an effort to make arrangements with his friends. For many years he kept us all together with his frequent visits home. I can’t describe how much I will miss him. Friends like Bill are very rare and he will live in our memories. Rest in piece my good friend I will miss you tremendously.
Tony Mard
Friend
September 26, 2021
I remember those days at IHM as if it was yesterday. We had such great times growing up. Thank you for accepting me as your friend. RIP my friend until we meet again. Curt Cardwell
Curt Cardwell
Friend
September 26, 2021
Dear Thieret Family, Through all of the saddness may you be filled with peace and the love of each other. Kathee Lenger
Kathleen Lenger
Friend
September 26, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Bill’s passing. Have such fond memories of the whole Thieret family. My deepest condolences to you and prayers for you in your loss.
Mauree Thenhaus
Friend
September 26, 2021
Bill, you were in a lot of people's favorite memories. The mark you leave is a great one. You are a kind-hearted, generous person and great friend and family man. We have lots of fond memories of guy's weekend's at the lake. There is no hurting, no suffering and no pain in Heaven and while we all grieve your loss we can't help but believe we will meet again. Until then. Ray and Sue
Ray and Sue Jacobson
Friend
September 26, 2021
Sending you and your family our condolences. Prayers that God provides you with strength and comfort during this difficult time. When I think of Bill, he always has that wonderful smile on his face. ❤
Ginnie and Pat Bucek
Family
September 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.