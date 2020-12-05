Hausman, William Walker

William Walker (Bill) Hausman died November 25, 2020. He was 83. Bill was born, raised and lived most of his life in the St.Louis area. He had a home in Ladue for the past 30 years. He leaves two brothers-Russell and Tom-his sister

Elizabeth, and maybe a million friends. He was warm, outgoing, interesting and generous - a wonderful story-teller. A hale-fellow well met; when Bill laughed, the rafters shook.

He was president and owner of Columbia Maintenance for more than 40 years. He never retired.

He graduated from University City High School and received B.A. and MBA degrees from Washington University. He served in the U.S. Army and attended the Infantry Officer Candidate School, Airborne School and Ranger School. He said Ranger School changed his life.

Following graduate school he held a series of marketing and management positions with Ralston Purina and a small St Louis steel company before founding his own business, Columbia Maintenance, a contract cleaning company. It was a dream fulfilled.

Bill lived a big life from Friday night to Sunday night. He had a cabin cruiser on the Mississippi, sail boats on Carlyle Lake in Illinois, horses for fox hunting and dogs for quail hunting and bassetting, He ran marathons, and triathlons and loved to bike and snow ski. He pursued piano, french lessons, oil painting, lily-growing, photography and ballroom dancing. He acknowledged he wasn't very good at any of the above, but that was never the point. It was his social media.

He was a member of the St Louis Veiled Prophet organization and an active alumnus of the Olin School of Business at Wash U. He was a faithful and dedicated parishioner at St Peter's Presbyterian Church in Ladue.

His stories will last for millennia.