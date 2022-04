Whitmore, William J. "Bill"

of O'Fallon, died on April 6, 2022.

An Ohio native, Bill moved to St. Louis in 1972. He was an avid golfer and reader.

He is survived by his children Richard Whitmore and Diane Schanzenbach, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and daughter Molly Katherine.