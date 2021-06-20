Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Sydney Martin Wold

Wold, William Sydney Martin

Wold, William "Bill" Sydney Martin, PhD, 77, passed away on June 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 53 yrs, Susan (Lees) Wold; 4 children: Lora "Muffin" Wold & husband/"3rd son" Robb Hellwig, Guy Wold, Jessica Wold & Andreas Bieri, Jonathan Wold; 4 grandchildren: Madeline & Sydney Hellwig, Niko & Syrsha Wold; & extended family & friends stateside & in Canada. He was preceded in death by parents Roy & Nellie Wold, & brother Larry.

Born & raised in Manitoba, he graduated from the University of Manitoba before beginning his work at Saint Louis University in 1974 at the Institute of Molecular Virology; he worked his way through the Department of Microbiology from professor up the ranks to Chairman of what became under his leadership the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology. A devoted scientific mind drove his life's passion: improving the world via research into treatments & potential cures for cancer. His co-workers were his 2nd family, & he cared deeply about his role as mentor. A beautifully complex & multi-faceted person, he was equally at home explaining complicated scientific theorems, expounding on history & WWII, or reciting Shakespeare & The Rubaiyat from memory. A man of many passions, he was a prolific reader, an avid fisherman, an accomplished runner - completing the Boston, New York, & Chicago marathons in his late 60s, an astute chess player, fierce billiard player, & lover of sport. Adored by his grandkids, he would help with science projects, chase them around the house roaring, hold their hands as they ran a 5k. He shared a love of Fleetwood Mac with his family, science with Muffin, hockey with Guy, film with Jessica, camping with Jonathan, golf with Robb, curling with Larry, music, dance, & travel with Susan. He will be remembered fondly for his "boredom in a box" Civil War box set, his green speedos, his buffalo coat, but most of all, his great generosity, immense intellect, & enduring kindness. Services: Memorial services are being planned for August, his anticipated retirement date from SLU.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
I offer my sincerest and deepest sympathies to the family of Bill Wold. He was an incredible scientist and leader, which is how I knew him. I was always so impressed with his dedication to his running! But most importantly, he was so very kind and generous with his time, from which I certainly benefitted. We will miss him immensely.
Joyce Koenig MD
Work
June 29, 2021
Dear Susan and Family, Deep Condolences to you at this sad time. from cousin Bonita
Bonita Solomon
Family
June 25, 2021
One of my biggest memories is Aunty Nellie would give Larry, Billie, and myself a bedtime snack. Pablum with sugar crusted on top. We were about 4 or 5 years old.
Natalie Easton (Solomon)
Family
June 25, 2021
I always looked forward to working with Dr Wold on any project. He was a man of integrity and joy. He was able to advocate for the needs of his department and the med school strongly but graciously. I had great respect for him. My sympathy to his loving family and his many colleagues who will miss him so much.
Sandra Johnson
Work
June 24, 2021
Dear Susan and Family With my deepest sympathy on the passing of your beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Theresa Solomon Zabolotny
Family
June 23, 2021
The Melander Family
June 23, 2021
Dear Mrs. Wold, Muffin, Guy, Jessica and Jonathan. I deeply sorry for the loss of Dr. Wold. I met most of you throughout my time in MMI. Sending you all my deepest sympathy, prayers and love to each of you. May God bless you all!
Deb W Humiston
June 23, 2021
Lisa & Scott Holwitt
June 21, 2021
I am so, so sorry. He was such a wonderful man and great swim dad. We will be holding you and your family in our hearts and prayers.
Amy Hennies Priddle
Friend
June 21, 2021
So very sad for you Susie and your children and grandchildren. Love to you all
Marie Mackintosh Gordon
Friend
June 21, 2021
Greg Grass
Other
June 21, 2021
Greg Grass
Other
June 21, 2021
To the entire Wold family, I am so sorry to see this. Picture is from around 1990 when the Wold family came to visit us in Tennessee after we moved away. One of the best visits we've had.
Greg Grass
Other
June 21, 2021
kathy kupferer
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results