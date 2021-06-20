Wold, William Sydney Martin

Wold, William "Bill" Sydney Martin, PhD, 77, passed away on June 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 53 yrs, Susan (Lees) Wold; 4 children: Lora "Muffin" Wold & husband/"3rd son" Robb Hellwig, Guy Wold, Jessica Wold & Andreas Bieri, Jonathan Wold; 4 grandchildren: Madeline & Sydney Hellwig, Niko & Syrsha Wold; & extended family & friends stateside & in Canada. He was preceded in death by parents Roy & Nellie Wold, & brother Larry.

Born & raised in Manitoba, he graduated from the University of Manitoba before beginning his work at Saint Louis University in 1974 at the Institute of Molecular Virology; he worked his way through the Department of Microbiology from professor up the ranks to Chairman of what became under his leadership the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology. A devoted scientific mind drove his life's passion: improving the world via research into treatments & potential cures for cancer. His co-workers were his 2nd family, & he cared deeply about his role as mentor. A beautifully complex & multi-faceted person, he was equally at home explaining complicated scientific theorems, expounding on history & WWII, or reciting Shakespeare & The Rubaiyat from memory. A man of many passions, he was a prolific reader, an avid fisherman, an accomplished runner - completing the Boston, New York, & Chicago marathons in his late 60s, an astute chess player, fierce billiard player, & lover of sport. Adored by his grandkids, he would help with science projects, chase them around the house roaring, hold their hands as they ran a 5k. He shared a love of Fleetwood Mac with his family, science with Muffin, hockey with Guy, film with Jessica, camping with Jonathan, golf with Robb, curling with Larry, music, dance, & travel with Susan. He will be remembered fondly for his "boredom in a box" Civil War box set, his green speedos, his buffalo coat, but most of all, his great generosity, immense intellect, & enduring kindness. Services: Memorial services are being planned for August, his anticipated retirement date from SLU.