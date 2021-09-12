Wurdack, William Douglas

son of Ruth Matney Wurdack and Walter Ignatius Wurdack, husband of Sally Weber Wurdack, (whom he met at the Sid Weber Sigma Chi Barbecue), father of Robin Lynch (Michael), Leslie, Hope, and Bill Wurdack, Jr. (Julie), and grandfather to Colin and George Lynch; Lillie, Will, Gretel, and Hanna Wurdack, and Barrett Riley. Bill passed away at the age of 95 in Ft. Lauderdale on August 24, 2021, with his wife, Sally, and his last greyhound by his side.

Following graduation in 1944 from Missouri Military Academy, he immediately enlisted in the Navy and trained to be a pilot. A graduate of Washington University, he was also a talented classical pianist, attending The St. Louis Institute of Music.

President and chemist of Walter Wurdack, Inc. from 1961-1991, he never allowed work to distract him from his passions. He was board member of several cultural organizations including CASA, piano teacher, fervent animal lover, prankster, and joke teller.

A forty-year resident of Webster Groves, he and his wife of sixty-six years retired to his grandfather's home in Florida. He was known in both communities for his daily walks with his rescue greyhounds.

In his memory, please make donations to the Humane Society of Missouri or the Community Music School at Webster University. www.valhallafunerals.net