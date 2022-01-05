Hill, Reverend Willis

Passed peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of the late Karen L. Hill; beloved father of Kim (Ben) Griffin, Keali (Troy) McCrumb, Willis (Jill) Hill, Jr., and Kara (Jim) Hoekstra; devoted grandfather of Christopher, Parker, Evan, Riley, Cameron, Owen, Reese, Taylor, Brady, Ryan, Lauryn, Jackson, and Kendall; soon to be proud great-grandfather of one; dear brother of Barbara (Dennis) Crawford and the late Jack (Barbara Plannett surviving) Hill; dear brother-in-law of Darryl (Kathy) Gillam, Judie (Fred) Ege and the late Gerald (Anita surviving) Gillam; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Family and friends please be sure to wear your masks. Visitation Friday at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd (63129), from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Saturday at funeral home, 10 a.m. followed by interment in St. Trinity Cemetery.