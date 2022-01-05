Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reverend Willis Hill
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
Saint Louis, MO

Hill, Reverend Willis

Passed peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of the late Karen L. Hill; beloved father of Kim (Ben) Griffin, Keali (Troy) McCrumb, Willis (Jill) Hill, Jr., and Kara (Jim) Hoekstra; devoted grandfather of Christopher, Parker, Evan, Riley, Cameron, Owen, Reese, Taylor, Brady, Ryan, Lauryn, Jackson, and Kendall; soon to be proud great-grandfather of one; dear brother of Barbara (Dennis) Crawford and the late Jack (Barbara Plannett surviving) Hill; dear brother-in-law of Darryl (Kathy) Gillam, Judie (Fred) Ege and the late Gerald (Anita surviving) Gillam; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Family and friends please be sure to wear your masks. Visitation Friday at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd (63129), from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Saturday at funeral home, 10 a.m. followed by interment in St. Trinity Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St., MO
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St., MO
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our deepest sympathy, we are so saddened by this news. We were honored to know him and how much he meant to our family.
Sara and Aaron Cossiboon
January 8, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joseph & Kathy Blank
Friend
January 7, 2022
My deepest sympathy to all Willy´s family I met him when I was 12thru my cousin I thought he was the nicest person and ran it him thru the years always remembered his true niceness it´s not aword it´s a feeling you got when you talked to him I know he´s in heaven
Renee´ sedlacek julius
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results