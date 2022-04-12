Jones, Willis "Bill" L.

Passed away on April 9, 2022 at the age of 78, in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Bill is survived by his wife Michelle (nee Weber); his daughter Kimberly Garavaglia (Tony); his sons Chris Jones (Janice), Jason Goldman (Crystal), David Goldman (Melissa); 8 beautiful grandchildren; his brother Terry Jones; his sister Patti Petricca; nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Willis and Betty Jones.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the American Cancer Society.