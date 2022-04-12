Menu
Willis L. "Bill" Jones
Jones, Willis "Bill" L.

Passed away on April 9, 2022 at the age of 78, in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Bill is survived by his wife Michelle (nee Weber); his daughter Kimberly Garavaglia (Tony); his sons Chris Jones (Janice), Jason Goldman (Crystal), David Goldman (Melissa); 8 beautiful grandchildren; his brother Terry Jones; his sister Patti Petricca; nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Willis and Betty Jones.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the American Cancer Society.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2022.
