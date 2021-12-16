Chlebowski , Wilma Jean

"Jeanne" 87, passed away comfortably on December 1, 2021 She is survived by her children Mike (Margie) Kim (Jeff) Kellie. Her grandsons Scott and Matt, and her great-grandson Leo. There will be a private service where her ashes will be laid to rest with her Husband Harry at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Her beautiful smile and vivacious personality will missed by family and friends alike. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine St., St. Louis, MO 63103.