Wilma Jean Chlebowski
Normandy High School
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Chlebowski , Wilma Jean

"Jeanne" 87, passed away comfortably on December 1, 2021 She is survived by her children Mike (Margie) Kim (Jeff) Kellie. Her grandsons Scott and Matt, and her great-grandson Leo. There will be a private service where her ashes will be laid to rest with her Husband Harry at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Her beautiful smile and vivacious personality will missed by family and friends alike. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine St., St. Louis, MO 63103.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
She had such a wonderful spirit and so creative. I remember her beautiful smile. Condolences to Kellie & family.
Deb Lawson
December 31, 2021
Kim, Kellie, Mike, and Family, Very sorry about the loss of your Mother, Jean. I remember her from the days when we were neighbors. She was a very fine person, and I appreciated the opportunity to have known her. Wayne Rosenthal (Saint Louis)
Wayne Rosenthal
December 17, 2021
We will miss Jeanne very much. She was a special friend.
Kathy and Bob
Friend
December 16, 2021
