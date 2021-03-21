Menu
Winifred Elizabeth Belding
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Belding, Winifred Elizabeth

(nee Paris), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, March 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jerome Peter Belding; mother of Steve (the late Tammy), John (Kathy), Ken (Kathy), Carol (Steve) Bledsoe, Mary Lake, Patrick (Jenni), Dan (Maria), Cecilia (Terry) Jones; grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 28; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend.

Winnie was a generous community servant in Bowling Green, KY and Bainbridge, GA.

The Belding Family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the exceptional love and friendship that the Delmar Gardens Villas Family gave to our mother.

Services: Memorial Mass at Christ, Prince of Peace, Manchester, Saturday, March 27, 2021, 10:30 a.m. If desired, contributions may be made to National Audubon Society. Visitation at church, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Christ, Prince of Peace
Manchester, MO
Mar
21
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Christ, Prince of Peace
Manchester, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love you granny❤
Keaton Belding
Family
April 4, 2021
Kathy, I'm so sorry to hear about your mom. May God Bless you and John during this time of sorrow and may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Alice Lewis
Friend
March 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy
Jerry & Shirley Fister
Acquaintance
March 21, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Winnie. We have been friends of her & Jerry for many years. I work with Jerry at the corvette plant. Maxie & Joyce lamberth Cottontown, Tennessee
March 21, 2021
John, I am so sorry to hear about your mom. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You and your family are in my prayers.
Alice Lewis
Friend
March 20, 2021
Pat, Carol and the rest of the Belding Family. So sorry to hear that my 2nd mom has passed. She filled Garden Villas with smiles and laughter. So honored to have had her as part of our family. Her body may be gone but her spirit is with us. Peace to all.
Much Love,
Paula Dries
Paula Dries
Friend
March 18, 2021
Dan, I am so sorry for your loss. Please accept my condolences for you and your family.
Barbara Hamilton
Friend
March 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your Mother Carol. She led a long and meaningful life and raised a caring daughter. I am sure all your brothers and sisters have the same character traits she instilled in you. My thoughts are with you. ❤ Aunt Judy
Judy Gaines
Family
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results