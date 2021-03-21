Belding, Winifred Elizabeth

(nee Paris), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, March 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jerome Peter Belding; mother of Steve (the late Tammy), John (Kathy), Ken (Kathy), Carol (Steve) Bledsoe, Mary Lake, Patrick (Jenni), Dan (Maria), Cecilia (Terry) Jones; grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 28; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend.

Winnie was a generous community servant in Bowling Green, KY and Bainbridge, GA.

The Belding Family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the exceptional love and friendship that the Delmar Gardens Villas Family gave to our mother.

Services: Memorial Mass at Christ, Prince of Peace, Manchester, Saturday, March 27, 2021, 10:30 a.m. If desired, contributions may be made to National Audubon Society. Visitation at church, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.