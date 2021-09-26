Schrieber, Winona Jean

9/25/1926 - 9/22/2021. A lifetime resident and servant to St. Louis, Winona "Jean" Schrieber began her formative years as an orphan residing at the St. Louis Girls Home. The loving care and giving spirit of the Protestant women who ran the St. Louis Girl's Home were the example of service to community that inspired Jean to give back.

Jean entered the St. Louis Police Academy in 1951, a time when the department had no female officers. After 4 1/2 years with the City police Jean changed departments and became the first female officer in the St. Louis County Police Department in 1957. During her tenure as police officer, she was able to balance between career and family, raising three children on her own.

Both the County of St. Louis and the State of Missouri have honored Winona "Jean" Schrieber with Proclamations for her community service and her trailblazing role in the St. Louis Police Community.

Jean retired from the county police after 22 years of service, but her service to her community didn't stop after retirement. She continued to dedicate her life to serving the St. Louis Metropolitan area and the state of Missouri through volunteering.

Here are just a few of the volunteer "jobs" Jean held after retirement:

- For 20 years Schrieber volunteered at the Veteran's Administration.

- She delivered Meals on Wheels for 20 years before she had to give up driving. (even while using her walker!)

- She volunteered at the riverfront in the St. Louis Visitor Center greeting visitors and promoting the city's offerings.

- She was a volunteer driver many years for CORP (Saint Louis County Older Resident Programs) taking seniors to shop, to the doctor etc.

- She was a volunteer usher at several of the local theaters.

- She volunteered at the St. Louis Zoo.

- She made weekly visits to local nursing homes to bring joy and give back rubs to residents who had no family or visitors. (even while using her walker!)

- As her final act of service, Jean has donated her body to Washington University for purposes of medical research.

Winona "Jean" Schrieber is survived by her daughter Nanci Schrieber-Smith of California and her son Jim Schrieber of Florida.