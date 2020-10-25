Wolf, Margaret M. "Margy"

(nee Flynn), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of John J. Flynn and the late Mary J. Flynn (nee O'Neill); loving mother of Veronica Wolf and Joseph Wolf; dear grandmother of Kylie Wolf; dearest sister of John Joseph Flynn and the late Matthew O'Neil Flynn; our dear niece, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services will begin on Monday, Nov. 2nd, 9:15 AM at HUTCHENS MORTUARY and CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, MO 63031, then proceed to St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Pathway Homes, 10201 Fairfax Blvd., Suite 200, Fairfax, VA 22030 appreciated. VISITATION SUNDAY, NOV. 1ST, FROM 4-8 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com