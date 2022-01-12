Winter, Woodie G.

Woodie G. Winter, 84, Mooresville, Indiana, formerly of St. Louis, passed away January 10, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Plainfield Christian Church or to Samaritan's Purse. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read the complete obituary.

