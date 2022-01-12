Menu
Woodie G. Winter
FUNERAL HOME
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN

Winter, Woodie G.

Woodie G. Winter, 84, Mooresville, Indiana, formerly of St. Louis, passed away January 10, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Plainfield Christian Church or to Samaritan's Purse. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read the complete obituary.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory,

Mooresville. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High St, Mooresville, IN
Jan
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High St, Mooresville, IN
Funeral services provided by:
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
