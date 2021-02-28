Owen, Yvonne W.

born October 19, 1926, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Carl Owen, former CFO of Graybar, headquartered in Clayton, MO. She was a long-time resident of Ladue and Clayton, and a member of Ladue Chapel. She also had club memberships with St. Louis Club and Old Warson Country Club.

She is survived by daughter, Kathryn O. Lethbridge (Richard) of Dallas, TX and granddaughter, Megan (Aris).

The family would like to thank Aberdeen Heights and VNA of St. Louis for their excellent care and attention.

Services: A private memorial will be held at a later date.

