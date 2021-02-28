Menu
Yvonne W. Owen
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Owen, Yvonne W.

born October 19, 1926, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Carl Owen, former CFO of Graybar, headquartered in Clayton, MO. She was a long-time resident of Ladue and Clayton, and a member of Ladue Chapel. She also had club memberships with St. Louis Club and Old Warson Country Club.

She is survived by daughter, Kathryn O. Lethbridge (Richard) of Dallas, TX and granddaughter, Megan (Aris).

The family would like to thank Aberdeen Heights and VNA of St. Louis for their excellent care and attention.

Services: A private memorial will be held at a later date.

A Service

of

Lupton Chapel



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You are in my thoughts and prayers. I wish you peace and comfort during this time.
Debra Nettle
February 28, 2021
I will always remember your kindness and smile and your love for your wonderful husband.
Judith M Jones
February 28, 2021
Have great memories of time shared with Yvonne and Family. She always cared about us and our Family and enjoyed staying in touch. In Sympathy and Love
Nancy and Steve Beckmann
February 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all especially that very special Miss Megan who I so adored when she'd visit her grandparents. Sending tons of love, hugs and prayers to all family and friends. R.I.P. Miss Yvonne you're with your beloved Carl.
Doris Barks
February 28, 2021
