Welch, Yvonne

(nee Haeg), of St. Peters, Missouri, passed away November 13, 2020, at the age of 83. Preceded in death by husband, Michael Welch; parents George and Esther Haeg; son Jerry Welch; and four siblings. Yvonne is survived by her son, Thomas Welch and many other family members and friends.

Yvonne was a member of CALL Group at Baue Funeral Home (Coping and Living: Life for Widows and Widowers). She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. The family would like to thank BJC Hospice Group for the care they provided for Yvonne. Yvonne was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Yvonne's name to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church or St. Sabina Catholic Church. Contact Baue Funeral Home at (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com.