Margaret Louise Wheeler Cornett
Margaret Louise Wheeler Cornett, age 89, of Rural Retreat, Va., went home to be with Jesus on September 22, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on December 28, 1930, the daughter of the late Herbert Grayson Wheeler and Edwina Agatha Bodie Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ealie Preston "E.P." Cornett, Jr., and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Louise Price and husband, Dean, and Gary Wheeler and wife, Brenda, all of Rural Retreat; grandchildren, Travis Price and wife, Lisa, Tanya Garland, Sharon Wheeler, and Dawn Wheeler, and two great-grandchildren.
Due to the Virus and the family's request, a private service at Lindsey Funeral Home was officiated by her grandson, Pastor Travis Price of Calvary Baptist Church. Interment was held in Baltimore, Md., at the Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat served the Cornett family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.