Menu
Search
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret Louise Cornett
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Margaret Louise Wheeler Cornett

Margaret Louise Wheeler Cornett, age 89, of Rural Retreat, Va., went home to be with Jesus on September 22, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on December 28, 1930, the daughter of the late Herbert Grayson Wheeler and Edwina Agatha Bodie Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ealie Preston "E.P." Cornett, Jr., and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Louise Price and husband, Dean, and Gary Wheeler and wife, Brenda, all of Rural Retreat; grandchildren, Travis Price and wife, Lisa, Tanya Garland, Sharon Wheeler, and Dawn Wheeler, and two great-grandchildren.

Due to the Virus and the family's request, a private service at Lindsey Funeral Home was officiated by her grandson, Pastor Travis Price of Calvary Baptist Church. Interment was held in Baltimore, Md., at the Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat served the Cornett family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lindsey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Margaret Louise Cornett. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 27, 2020