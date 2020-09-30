Menu
Search
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alvin "Al" Andrews
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Alvin "AL" Andrews

September, 7, 1940 - September 24, 2020

Alvin "Al" Andrews, 80, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Zona Andrews: siblings, Charles Andrews, Rose Marie Krimm, and his beloved twin, Alfred Andrews; and one grandson, Gaston Tilley.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Helen Andrews; sister, Roberta Reese; stepchildren, Patty (Gary) Tilley and David (Kathryn) Umberger; grandchildren, Jordan (Travis) Hoge and Ryan Umberger; great-granddaughter, Harper Hoge; and numerous other family members and special friends.

Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Mt. Mitchell Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Jonathan Hamman.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of his special life to Holy Advent Lutheran Church, c/o Fred Cox, 4955 Stoney Fork Rd., Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

The Andrews family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sincere condolences to the family of Alvin Andrews. May the God of comfort and Father of tender mercies strengthen you to cope with your grief.
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 27, 2020