Doris Hodge Sage
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Doris Hodge Sage

November 6, 1932 - September 26, 2020

Our loving mother, Doris Hodges Sage, born on November 6, 1932, from Cripple Creek, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in La Plata, Maryland.

She was the daughter of Haney Monroe Hodges and Mattie Jones Hodges. She was married April 8, 1952, to George B. Sage from Rural Retreat, Virginia, and widowed in 1988. She was a retired FAA Government Secretary with 25 years of employment.

She had four children, Van Michael (who preceded her in death), Robert E. Sage, Russell E. Sage, and Tammy R. Scott, and a loving daughter-in-law, Terrye L. Sage and son-in-law, Patrick O. Scott. She loved her nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Carrol County, Virginia. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mt. Hope Cemetery
, Carrol County, Virginia
