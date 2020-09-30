Menu
Ronald Wayne Benson
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1954
DIED
September 28, 2020
Ronald Wayne Benson

December 17, 1954 - September 25, 2020

DUBLIN, Va.

Ronald Wayne Benson, age 65, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Lewis Gale Memorial Hospital in Blacksburg, Va.

He was preceded in death by son, Ronald Benson Jr.; daughter, Glenda Benson; and a sister, Barbara Jackson.

Ronnie was born in Texas, on December 7, 1954. He was a passionate truck driver that never seemed to meet a stranger. Ronnie had been a lifetime long distance trucker over the last 45 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Benson; children, Lora Benson, John Benson, Rhonda Benson, and Candy Benson; stepdaughter, Tineke Synder; brothers, Glenn Boggs and John Boggs; sisters, Mary Ann Gillman and Shelly Johnson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many trucking buddies.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Benson family.

Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
I am sorry to hear of Rons' passing. Keith and I will be praying for you.
Sherry Rogers
Friend
September 29, 2020
I love Ronnie who I’ve known him since I was born when we were younger we used to aggravate the other kids around I will miss him so much talk to him last week for a little bit love you rest in peace I’ll see you when I see you love Shan
Susan Waye
Family
September 29, 2020