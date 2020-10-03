Deanna Doris Hudson Taylor
September 13, 1967 - September 28, 2020
Deanna Doris Hudson Taylor, age 53, of Max Meadows, passed away on Monday September 28, 2020. She was born in Pomona, Calif., on September 13, 1967, to the late Ted Sr. and Virginia Ross Hudson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ted S. Hudson Jr.
Survivors include sister, Teresa Hudson of Max Meadows; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Sam Halsey of Max Meadows, and Alicia and Danny Lee of Christiansburg; sons and daughter-in-law, Edward Taylor and fiancé, Kecia Wimmer of Max Meadows, and William and Emily Taylor of Max Meadows; grandchildren, Eli Halsey, Evan Halsey, and Liam Taylor, all of Max Meadows, and D.J. Lee of Christiansburg; step grandchildren, Brice Wimmer and Blake Wimmer, both of Max Meadows; and special friend, Charles Bolt of Bluewell, W.Va.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The Taylor family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 3, 2020.