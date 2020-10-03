Gary Edward Hawks
Gary Edward Hawks, age 72, of Rural Retreat, Va. (the Groseclose Community), passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born in West Grove, Pa., on February 24, 1948, the son of the late Ervin Weston Hawks and Ada Ruth Miller Hawks. He was preceded in death by his son, Aron Scott Hawks.
He is survived by two grandchildren, Ava Hawks and Ash Hawks; sisters, Joyce Johnson of Rural Retreat, Pamela Galloway of Lancaster, Pa., and Jewel Lemons of Oxford, Pa.; special friend, Gus Mahala of Marion, Va.; special canine companion Rufus, and several nieces and nephews.
Do to his family wishes services will be private.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Hawks family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 3, 2020.