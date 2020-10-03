Amanda Christine Altizer
May 15, 1989 - September 22, 2020
Amanda Christine Altizer, age 31, of Odenville, Alabama, formerly of Wythe County, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1989, and was preceded in death by grandparents, James Nelson, Irene Nelson, and Joyce Altizer.
She is survived by her children, Nevaeh Gilmer, Isiah Thompson, Malachi Morgan, Zacharia Altizer and Ezekiel Altizer; parents, Deborah Dunn and Gregory Altizer; sisters, Megan Powers, Ameranda Powers and Alyssa Sikes; brother, Aiden Sikes; grandfather, Gary Altizer; great-grandfather, Bob Mabe; uncle, Gary Jody Altizer; aunts, Sharon Harmon, Joyce Shirley and Glenda Altizer; and special friends, Eric Powers, Judy Havens, Zadyn Powers, Akaymie Powers and Dalanie Powers.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Kanup officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to service time. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 3, 2020.