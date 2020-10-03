Rickey Leon Wall
September 25, 1962 - September 29, 2020
Rickey Leon Wall, age 58, of Bland, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in his home.
He is survived by one son, Bobby Wall; mother, Emma Wall; dad, Roy Wall; sister, Lisa Tickle; brother and sister-in-law, David and Amy Wall; special aunt, Cledith Akers; three aunts, Nancy King, Cecile Kincer, and Charlotte Davis; three uncles, Don Wall, Eddie Wall and Dwayne Wall; special niece, Alisha Holston; niece and nephew-in-law, Ashley and Matthew Odebiyi; nephews, Jake, Matthew and Josh Wall; great-nephews, Elijah and Gabriel Holston; special friend, Jesse Rutter; many cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Chapel conducted by Pastor Christopher Harman. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 3, 2020.