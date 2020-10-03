George Henry Landes
March 21, 1931 - September 30, 2020
George Henry Landes, age 89, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
He was born on March 21, 1931, in Norristown, Pa., the son of the late George Hause and Irene Swartly Landes. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Sue McGavock Landes; sister, Doris Landes Richardson; and stepson, William Alan Landes. George was a former school teacher with the Wicomoco School system in Salisbury, Md.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Angela Landes Butler and Robert of Martinsburg, W.Va.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Robert "Bob" Davis and the Reverend Preston Sartelle officiating.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 3, 2020.