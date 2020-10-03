Menu
Douglas MacArthur Painter
Douglas MacArthur Painter

May 25, 1944 - September 30, 2020

Douglas MacArthur Painter age 76, of Max Meadows, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

He served as a United States Marine. Doug owned and operated Painter Refrigeration until he retired, then spent his time enjoying his farm.

Survivors include son, Curtis "Chip" Painter of Max Meadows; brothers, Glen Painter and Walter Painter; sisters, Sherri Epperly Case of Wytheville, and Kate Roeder; and many special friends and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Don Scott officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 until the time of the service at Grubb Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. Online condolences can be sent to the family at wwwgrubbfuneralhome.com. The Painter family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
Oct
5
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
Oct
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
, Dublin, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
