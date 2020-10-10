James Wesley Martin
September 14, 1950 - October 4, 2020
James "Jim" Wesley Martin, 70, of Wytheville, Va., left this world to be with the Lord, on October 4, 2020, after a long illness. He fought the good fight and has now won the battle. Preceding Jim in death were his first wife, Carolyn Umberger Martin, and his parents, Lee and Ruby Martin, of Max Meadows.
Jim was an avid fisherman and loved catching trout. He enjoyed VT football and NASCAR. He loved his dog, Hokie. He volunteered his Friday nights for over 10 years working as a part of the "chain gang" for Fort Chiswell High School Pioneer Football.
Jim leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary, of the home. Mary has faithfully been by his side and has taken such good care of Jim. She spent his last week by his side at the Forsythe Hospital in North Carolina and never left the room.
Jim is also survived by his daughter, Amy Martin Vaughn of Martinsville, Va.; and two granddaughters, Kylee Deatherage and Cailyn Vaughn of Martinsville, Va. He loved them so very much.
Also left to cherish his memory are two sisters and their spouses, Carolyn and Bill Bishop of Staunton, Va., and Sandy and Darrell Surratt of Max Meadows, Va.; three brothers and their spouses, Danny and JoAnn Martin of Radford, Va., Billy and Kathy Martin of Meadows of Dan, Va., and Randy and Sheri Martin of Max Meadows, Va. He leaves behind five stepchildren and their families, his nieces and nephews, Chuck, Todd, Lisa, Danielle, Lora, Russell, Carol, Robbie, and Kelly; 11 great nieces and nephews, two great-great nephews; special friends, the Rogers family, and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held at Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va., on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. conducted by the Rev. NR Taylor and the Rev. Diane Stanley. Following the service, a graveside memorial was held at West End Cemetery.
The family received friends Thursday, from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Friends and family may call at the home of Darrell and Sandy Surratt in Max Meadows. We asked that mask were worn due to a family member having cancer treatments.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Martin family.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 10, 2020.