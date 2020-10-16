Craig Allen Van Antwerp
September 14, 1961 - October 14, 2020
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Craig Allen Van Antwerp, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home in Sugar Grove, Va.
Craig was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on September 14, 1961. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served four years. He later retired from Quadrant EPP in Wytheville as a Lab Technician with 30+ years of service. Craig enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter.
He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Faithe Aker, and mother-in-law, Evelyn Irvin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tamera Van Antwerp; parents, James and Ivy Falconer Van Antwerp; brothers, David Van Antwerp and wife, Tracy, and Duane Van Antwerp and wife, Sherry; sister, Jinjer Covert and husband, James; father-in-law, Verl Irvin; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends to include special friends, James Carrico and Pam Phillippi.
The family would like to express a special Thanks to Hospice of SWVA for the care given to Mr. Van Antwerp and the family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Van Antwerp family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 16, 2020.