Susan Carpenter Hudson
December 29, 1955 - October 13, 2020
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear sister Susan Carpenter Hudson, age 64, of Wytheville, Va., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1955, in Willimantic, Connecticut, to the late William Perry and Margaret Carmody Carpenter.
Susan had returned to Wytheville after her retirement as a System Analyst for Genworth Financial. She worked in the IT field most of her career. She was a devoted volunteer for the Greater Richmond Alzheimer's Association
Walk which she chaired for several years. She devoted her time, talent, and energy to raise money for this organization. Susan was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to travel to races. She never met a stranger and enjoyed being with her family and many friends.
Survivors include her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and Chet Anderson of Wytheville, and Margaret and Bill Sutherland of Florida; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Dr. William "Bill" and Barbara Carpenter of Great Falls, Va., Michael "Mike" Carpenter and companion, Meg, of Tenn., David and Joan Carpenter of Wytheville, and Danny and Anita Carpenter of Wytheville; and 11 nieces and nephews, Donald, Cindy, Catherine "Cat", Stephen, Andrew, Kelly, Mary, Kristen, Zeb, Zach and Tanner.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home. The family requires everyone in attendance to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Nation Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements by Susan's family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 17, 2020.