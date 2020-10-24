Doris Smith "Dottie" Catron
Doris Smith "Dottie" Catron, 83, of Roanoke, went peacefully home to Heaven on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She passed at home with her family nearby. She was born in Wytheville, Virginia on January 11, 1937 to William (Bill) and Gladys Smith. She married William (Bill, "Boone") Catron in June of 1955.
Dottie lived her life devoted to her husband, children, and especially loved her role as Granny. Ballgames and Christmas were some of her favorite times. She enjoyed her friendships and especially golf outings with her husband and friends.
Dottie remained a member of Berea Christian Church in Wytheville, Virginia and attended North Roanoke Baptist Church for many years. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Surviving are her husband, Bill "Boone" Catron; daughters, Kathy (David) Harris, Jackie Ridgway; son, Billy (Lynnanne) Catron; grandchildren, Jacob Ridgway, Matthew Harris (Tara Peaks), Meaghan Catron, and Hallie Catron, plus one great-grandchild, Rylin Harris; and numerous nieces, a nephew and many extended family members. She loved all of her family and instilled in them strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Heartland Hospice staff for their many acts of kindness and compassion.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Berea Christian Church 996 Berea Road Wytheville, VA 24382, or to North Roanoke Baptist Church 6402 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Daniel Palmer. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, in Berea Christian Church Cemetery in Wytheville, Va. You may attend the service via live stream by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com
All social distancing, and face covering mandates will be observed. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 540-366-0707.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 24, 2020.