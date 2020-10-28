Harold Dollar Sr.
November 27, 1943 - October 23, 2020
Harold Junior Dollar Sr., age 76, of Wytheville, passed away on Friday October 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Everett Manuel and Hallie Arnold Dollar and was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Arnold.
Harold is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Sullins Dollar of Wytheville; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Ann and Terry Gregory of Abingdon; son, Harold Junior Dollar Jr. of Wytheville; sisters, Mildred Dennie of Bristol, Goldie James of Bristol; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene Charlie and Teresa Dollar of Kingsport, Tenn., Eddie and Wilma Dollar of Bristol, Tenn., Larry Dollar of Gatlinburg, Tenn.; grandchildren, Hunter Gregory of Abingdon, Tyler Gregory of Abingdon; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Per the request of the family, there will be no services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
