Benny Basil "B.B." Harmon
July 31, 1952 - October 26, 2020
Benny Basil "B.B." Harmon, age 68, of Wytheville, Va. (the Piney Community), passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
He was born July 31, 1952 in Wythe County, the son of the late John W. and Madeline Porter Harmon. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald Wilson Harmon, Davey Dwight Harmon and Denny Deelee Harmon.
Survivors include his daughter, Corinna Dawn Harmon of Wytheville; two brothers, Johnnie D. Harmon, Samuel B. Harmon and Joan, all of Wytheville; two nieces, Kristen Williams of Max Meadows and Susie Grenz of Springfield, Va.; nephews, Joe Harmon, Jonathan Harmon and David Harmon, all of Wytheville, Greg Harmon of Front Royal, Va. and Dwayne Harmon II of Loganville, Ga.; great-nieces, Mia Williams of Max Meadows, Rachel Grenz and Lauren Grenz of Springfield, Va.; great-nephews, Dawson Williams of Max Meadows, Zane Harmon and Ben Harmon of Loganville, Ga.; cousin, Bonnie Terry of Wytheville; special friends, Mike Jones, Travis Wells, Gary Arnold, Jeremiah "Mo" Musser and Wendy Viars.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Frye and Travis Wells officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Harmon family.
