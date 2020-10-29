Menu
Randall Bradford "Randy" Cohen
1950 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1950
DIED
October 3, 2020
Randall "Randy" Bradford Cohen, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was 70. Randy was born on May 12, 1950 in Bronx, New York, to Irving and Margaret Cohen. He spent his formative years in Plainview, New York and earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Long Island University - C.W. Post College. After working with his father for many years as an accountant, Randy decided to stake out on his own in 1989 and founded Indian Valley Farms in Indian Valley, Virginia. Randy lived a productive life, farming, tending to the animals, selling produce at the Blacksburg and Floyd Farmers' Markets, driving a school bus, and working part-time as a CPA. He was an accomplished carpenter who built his own home, a workshop, and several greenhouses and outbuildings. In 2017, he retired to Linden, Virginia to spend more time with his children and grandchildren. He remained active even in his later years, volunteering at a local hospital and food bank, and always tending to his garden and his pets. Randy is survived by his three children, Allyson Wines, Jacob Cohen and Clinton Cohen; his two grandchildren, Benjamin and Levi Wines; his sister, Linda Morzillo; his dearest friend, Donna Miller; and his brother-in-law, cousins, niece and nephew. Inurnment will be at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Randy's dedication to community by volunteering your time at a local food bank.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 29, 2020.
I worked with Randy as a volunteer at Warren memorial hospital. Randy was a very nice person to work with. My sympathy to the family. James Fox
James Fox
Coworker
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Randy's passing. I worked with him at the local food pantry. I believe he was passionate in helping others less fortunate. Randy will be missed. On behalf of all the volunteers who may have worked along side him our condolences to Randy's family.
Janet Harshman
Coworker
October 24, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Randy’s passing. I met him through the Warren Memorial Hospital volunteer program. We only met a few times but he seemed to be a very kind and interesting person. Please accept our condolences on the loss of Randy.
Kathie Scott
October 22, 2020