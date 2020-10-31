George "G.T." Monday
George Thomas "G.T." Monday, age 73, of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Wytheville, to his late father, Samuel Alfred Monday and his mother, Hazel Stoots Monday. G.T. was a veteran having served in the United States Army and a Retired Minister. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Monday and Joey Monday and a sister, Brenda Adams.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Spencer Monday of Wytheville; two daughters and son-in-law, Angela and Chuck Corvin of Wytheville, and Kimberly Monday; two sons and daughter-in-law, George T. Jr. and Irish White Monday of Charleston, S.C., and Timothy David Monday of Wytheville; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Becky and Donald Adams of Grahams Forge, Sandra Kay Harmon of Myrtle Beach, Valorie and Johnny Crawford of N.C., and Joncie and Sal Bressi of Quebec, Canada; brother and sister-in-law, Hal and Shirley Monday of Max Meadows; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews; and G.T.'s special buddy and beloved dog, Petunia.
Memorial services will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home with Pastor Randall Lawrence. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Monday family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 31, 2020.