William Thomas Russell
May 24, 1938 - October 29, 2020
Bill was born on May 24, 1938, in Canada, to the late Thomas and Olive Russell of Sutherlin, Va. When he was a small child the family moved to Sutherlin, where they made their home. Bill shared three children with his first wife, Linda Haraway Russell of Danville, Va. In 1964, he moved his family to Wytheville, Va., a town he loved for its surrounding mountains and beautiful views.
In the early 1970s, he met his beloved, Frances Kirby Russell, then widowed, with one daughter. They married in June 1975. Together they raised their four children. All four children can say they never got away with much of anything with Bill Russell as a father, though not for lack of trying. Stories of getting caught doing some misconduct and facing the wrath of Bill are abundant and now retold fondly among his four children.
Bill worked for the telephone company as a lineman in the early part of his working years and then spent the remainder of his career as a Claims Adjuster and District Claims Manager for the Virginia Farm Bureau.
He was loved by many friends who often found him to be entertaining and a wealth of knowledge on endless subjects. He was a member of the Wytheville Country Club. More than one friend remarked that when a disagreement over simple facts broke out at the Golf Club it was a common occurrence for someone to say, "Call Billy Russell!" to settle things.
Bill was an avid snow skier. His love of skiing began with his brother Pete. Over the years he taught more than one family member how to ski and traveled many winters with family and friends on trips to West Virginia, out West, and Canada, leaving many happy lifelong memories of those shared vacations.
A lover of nature, one of his favorite hobbies was rock polishing and rock collecting. Many people often learned endless facts about Geodes, whether they wanted to or not when visiting his home, as he loved to share his knowledge about his hobby. He also enjoyed refurbishing old furniture and making items like windchimes and planters out of wood. He leaves behind many special treasures that he made, refurbished, or collected over the years.
In the summer of 1995, at the age of 57, Bill impressed many with his strength and fitness when he rode his bicycle solo across the U.S. from Oregon all the way back to Virginia, a total of 3,650 miles in 49 days to his hometown of Wytheville. Upon his return, he was met by many Wythevillians, friends and family cheering him on as he rode his last leg into town. He brought back stories of his cross-country adventure that will be passed down for generations in his family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Frances Kirby Russell who loved (and still loves) him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents Olive and Thomas, oldest brother Gene, and is survived by his middle brother, Pete of Sutherlin, VA
He is also survived by all four of his children, Rodney Russell and wife, Joy Russell, Susan Lucado and husband, Mark Lucado, Kathy Donevan and husband, Don Donevan, and Tracie Bryant and husband, Johnny Bryant.
In addition, Bill is survived by six beautiful grandchildren, Blair Aldridge and husband, Chad Aldridge, Phillip Chase Lucado and wife, Megan Lucado, Erica Escutia and husband, Leon Escutia, Nicholas Lucado, Taylor Lucado, and Sophia Bryant. He is also survived by four adorable great-grandchildren, Jakson Lucado, Kash Lucado, Eli Aldridge, and Isabella Escutia.
The family has not yet set a date for a celebration of life. If you wish to donate to a cause in memory of William Thomas Russell, the family suggests the Sierra Club Foundation which promotes efforts to educate and empower people to protect and improve the natural and human environment: www.sierraclub.org/donate
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 4, 2020.